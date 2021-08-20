The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.12% to 88.20 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.98 point or 1.12% this week to 88.20

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 18, 2021

--Up four of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 0.03 point or 0.03%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 1.46% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 4.30% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.40%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.20 points or 3.77%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

