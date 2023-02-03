Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.13% This Week to 96.01 -- Data Talk

02/03/2023 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.07 points or 1.13% this week to 96.01


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 1.20 points or 1.27%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1.63 points or 1.73% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Off 8.69% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 7.24% from its 52-week low of 89.53 hit Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

--Rose 7.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 0.55 point or 0.57%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-23 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-1.19%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.02% 1.0793 Delayed Quote.2.90%
Latest news
05:59pJury clears of Elon Musk of wrongdoing for 2018 tweets in which he declared he had financing to take Tesla private
AQ
05:55pTesla and ceo elon musk are not liable in securities fraud case…
RE
05:50pWall St. ends down after stunning jobs growth
RE
05:45pArrowMark Financial Corp. Releases Month End Estimated Net Asset Value as of December 2022
AQ
05:44pU.s. jury reaches verdict in tesla securities fraud case over mu…
RE
05:42pUp to IOC if Russia can compete -Paris Olympics head
RE
05:40pBioasis Announces AGM Results and Provides Update on Financial Position
GL
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.13% This Week to 96.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.64% to $1.0799 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 2.74% to $1.2056 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Apple, Boeing, Meta, Starbucks...
2Strong U.S. job growth expected in January; wages seen cooling
3Runaway Tech arrested
4Tech earnings hit pause button on market rally
5Canada regulator licences Equinor's significant oil discovery offshore

HOT NEWS