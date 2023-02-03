The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.13% This Week to 96.01 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.07 points or 1.13% this week to 96.01

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 1.20 points or 1.27%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1.63 points or 1.73% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Off 8.69% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 7.24% from its 52-week low of 89.53 hit Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

--Rose 7.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 0.55 point or 0.57%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

