Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.13% to 95.88 -- Data Talk

05/05/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.07 points or 1.13% today to 95.88


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 19, 2020

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Off 0.01% from its 52-week high of 95.89 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 12.74% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 11.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 6.33 points or 7.07%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1735ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 2.31% Lower at 20696.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pBOVESPA Index Ends 2.81% Lower at 105304.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.76% Lower at 50529.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.32% Lower at 86434.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.13% to 95.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:02pADRs End Lower; Chinese Companies Traded Actively
DJ
05:00pStocks tumble on inflation fears, Treasury yields jump
RE
04:48pToronto market falls by the most in 5 months as Shopify tumbles
RE
04:39pToronto market falls by the most in 5 months as Shopify tumbles
RE
04:33pWall Street tumbles as investors fret over bigger Fed rate hikes
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AMD, Airbnb, Lyft, Ocado, S&P Global...
2Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%
3Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike
4ArcelorMittal : 1Q'22 Earnings Release
5Wall Street tumbles as investors fret over bigger Fed rate hikes

HOT NEWS