The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.13% to 95.88 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.07 points or 1.13% today to 95.88

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 19, 2020

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Off 0.01% from its 52-week high of 95.89 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 12.74% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 11.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 6.33 points or 7.07%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

05-05-22 1735ET