The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.09 points or 1.14% this week to 96.62

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb 24, 2023

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 0.55 point or 0.57%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1.11 points or 1.16% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Off 8.11% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 2.69% from its 52-week low of 94.09 hit Monday, May 30, 2022

--Down 0.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.52%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.06 point or 0.07%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-23 1744ET