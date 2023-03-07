The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.17 points or 1.20% today to 98.64
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
--Off 6.18% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 8.60% from its 52-week low of 90.83 hit Wednesday, March 9, 2022
--Rose 7.72% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 2.08 points or 2.16%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-07-23 1736ET