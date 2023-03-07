The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.17 points or 1.20% today to 98.64

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Off 6.18% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 8.60% from its 52-week low of 90.83 hit Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Rose 7.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 2.08 points or 2.16%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1736ET