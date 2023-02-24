The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.34% This Week to 98.17 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.30 points or 1.34% this week to 98.17

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 3.23 points or 3.40% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Oct 14, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 13, 2022 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 0.70 point or 0.72%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1.31 points or 1.35% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

--Off 6.63% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.06% from its 52-week low of 90.01 hit Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

--Rose 9.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.61 points or 1.67%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1742ET