The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.34% This Week to 98.17 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.30 points or 1.34% this week to 98.17
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022
--Up for four consecutive weeks
--Up 3.23 points or 3.40% over the last four weeks
--Largest four-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Oct 14, 2022
--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 13, 2022 when the market rose for six straight weeks
--Up five of the past six weeks
--Today it is up 0.70 point or 0.72%
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
--Up for four consecutive trading days
--Up 1.31 points or 1.35% over the last four trading days
--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023
--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days
--Up seven of the past nine trading days
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022
--Off 6.63% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 9.06% from its 52-week low of 90.01 hit Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
--Rose 9.06% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 3.22%
--Year-to-date it is up 1.61 points or 1.67%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
