Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.34% This Week to 98.17 -- Data Talk

02/24/2023 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.30 points or 1.34% this week to 98.17


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 3.23 points or 3.40% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Oct 14, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 13, 2022 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 0.70 point or 0.72%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1.31 points or 1.35% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

--Off 6.63% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.06% from its 52-week low of 90.01 hit Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

--Rose 9.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.61 points or 1.67%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.50% 1.05437 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
Latest news
05:58pCentrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : EXTRACT FROM THE MINUTES OF THE FIFTY-FOURTH MEETING OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL OF CENTRAL ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. – ELETROBRAS - Form 6-K
PU
05:58pArca Biopharma : Company is currently engaged in a strategic review process, evaluating additional development of its assets, collaborations and other strategic options - Form 8-K
PU
05:58pEvaxion Biotech A/s : VEDTÆGTER / ARTICLES OF AS - Form 6-K
PU
05:58pLanvin : Resignation of Executive Officer - Form 6-K
PU
05:58pPerformance Period : FY ____ - Form 8-K
PU
05:58pAmbrx Biopharma : Analyst and Investor Day Presentation
PU
05:58pUpexi : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
05:58pCompanhia De Saneamento De Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Regular Dividends for 2023
PU
05:58pCompanhia De Saneamento De Minas Gerais : Material Fact - Dividend Policy
PU
05:58pIntrepid Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
GL
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Nagarro with weekly loss of over a quarter
2Elon Musk's challenge: Stay ahead of the competition
3U.S. consumer spending surges in January; inflation accelerates
4BrainChip Holdings Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
5Analyst recommendations: Domino's Pizza, Imax, Moderna, W.W. Grainger....

HOT NEWS