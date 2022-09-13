The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.38% to 101.68 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.38 points or 1.38% today to 101.68

--Largest one-day point gain since Wednesday, March 18, 2020

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, March 19, 2020

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Off 0.01% from its 52-week high of 101.69 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Up 16.71% from its 52-week low of 87.12 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Rose 16.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 12.13 points or 13.54%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-22 1744ET