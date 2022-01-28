The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.45% to 90.76 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.30 points or 1.45% this week to 90.76
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 18, 2021
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 1.57 points or 1.76% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 18, 2021
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today it is up 0.02 point or 0.02%
--Up for five consecutive trading days
--Up 1.30 points or 1.45% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Friday, June 18, 2021 when the market rose for six straight trading days
--Up nine of the past 11 trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Thursday, July 16, 2020
--Up 6.91% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021
--Rose 6.09% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.35%
--Year-to-date it is up 1.20 points or 1.35%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-28-22 1735ET