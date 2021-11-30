Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.72% to 89.90 -- Data Talk

11/30/2021 | 05:40pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.52 points or 1.72% this month to 89.90

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since June 2021

--Up three of the past four months

--Today it is down 0.20 point or 0.22%

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 0.66% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 6.31% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 4.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 4.90 points or 5.77%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-21 1739ET

