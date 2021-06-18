The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.80% to 87.08 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.54 points or 1.80% this week to 87.08

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 3, 2020

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 1.82 points or 2.14% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Today it is up 0.40 point or 0.46%

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 1.93 points or 2.27% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 24, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, April 7, 2021

--Off 5.20% from its 52-week high of 91.85 hit Friday, June 19, 2020

--Up 2.97% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 5.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.33%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.08 points or 2.45%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-21 1734ET