The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.80% to 91.17 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.62 points or 1.80% this quarter to 91.17

--Largest one quarter point and percentage gain since the 3rd Qtr 2021

--Up for three consecutive quarters

--Up 4.15 points or 4.77% over the last three quarters

--Largest three quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th Qtr 2018

--Up four of the past five quarters

--This month it is up 1.15 points or 1.28%

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Nov. 2021

--Up two of the past three months

--Today it is up 0.30 point or 0.33%

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 0.86% from its 52-week high of 91.96 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Up 7.20% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 4.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 1.62 points or 1.80%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-22 1757ET