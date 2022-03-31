The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.80% to 91.17 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.62 points or 1.80% this quarter to 91.17
--Largest one quarter point and percentage gain since the 3rd Qtr 2021
--Up for three consecutive quarters
--Up 4.15 points or 4.77% over the last three quarters
--Largest three quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th Qtr 2018
--Up four of the past five quarters
--This month it is up 1.15 points or 1.28%
--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Nov. 2021
--Up two of the past three months
--Today it is up 0.30 point or 0.33%
--Snaps a two trading day losing streak
--Off 0.86% from its 52-week high of 91.96 hit Monday, March 14, 2022
--Up 7.20% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 4.26% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 1.62 points or 1.80%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
