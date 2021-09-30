The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.91% to 88.69 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.67 points or 1.91% this quarter to 88.69

--Largest one quarter point and percentage gain since the 1st Qtr 2021

--Up two of the past three quarters

--This month it is up 1.37 points or 1.57%

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since June 2021

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 1.70 points or 1.96% over the last two months

--Largest two month point and percentage gain since July 2021

--Up three of the past four months

--Today it is down 0.19 point or 0.21%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 23, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.21% from its 52-week high of 88.88 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Up 4.88% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 3.69 points or 4.34%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

