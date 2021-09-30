Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.91% to 88.69 -- Data Talk

09/30/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.67 points or 1.91% this quarter to 88.69

--Largest one quarter point and percentage gain since the 1st Qtr 2021

--Up two of the past three quarters

--This month it is up 1.37 points or 1.57%

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since June 2021

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 1.70 points or 1.96% over the last two months

--Largest two month point and percentage gain since July 2021

--Up three of the past four months

--Today it is down 0.19 point or 0.21%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 23, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.21% from its 52-week high of 88.88 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Up 4.88% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 3.69 points or 4.34%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-21 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:40pADRs Close Mostly Lower; AstraZeneca, Diageo Trade Actively
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.91% to 88.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Quarter 0.47% Lower at 20070.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 12.48% Lower at 110979.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Quarter 2.18% Higher at 51385.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Quarter 24.04% Higher at 77363.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:17pCANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.44% to 20,070.25
RE
01:30pToronto Stocks Fall; Xebec Adsorption Inks Hydrogen Deal With Turkish Flat Steel Maker
DJ
12:40pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Quarter 0.44% Higher at 454.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Quarter 0.70% Higher at 7086.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1How global supply chains are falling out of fashion
2Golar LNG : Fixed income investor calls, contemplated bond issue and ne..
3Analysis-Growth funds among Q3 winners for U.S. investors as COVID worr..
4Analysis-U.S. Fed navigates policy minefield with impending digital dol..
5Wall St slides, S&P 500 posts worst month, quarter since COVID outbreak

HOT NEWS