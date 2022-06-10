The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.92% to 96.74 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.83 points or 1.92% this week to 96.74

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 3, 2020

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 2.44 points or 2.58% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 29, 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is up 0.69 point or 0.72%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1.60 points or 1.68% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point gain since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 0.21% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 13.10% from its 52-week low of 85.54 hit Friday, June 11, 2021

--Rose 13.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.40%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.19 points or 8.03%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

