Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.92% to 96.74 -- Data Talk

06/10/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.83 points or 1.92% this week to 96.74


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 3, 2020

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 2.44 points or 2.58% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 29, 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is up 0.69 point or 0.72%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1.60 points or 1.68% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point gain since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 0.21% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 13.10% from its 52-week low of 85.54 hit Friday, June 11, 2021

--Rose 13.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.40%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.19 points or 8.03%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1741ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:48pADRs End Mostly Higher; Amarin, Credit Suisse Trade Actively
DJ
05:47pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.48% Lower at 20274.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:47pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.06% Lower at 105481.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:47pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 4.37% Lower at 48471.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.87% Lower at 89141.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.92% to 96.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:58pWall St suffers biggest weekly loss since January after hot CPI data
RE
04:34pStocks slide, dollar gains on hot U.S. inflation data
RE
04:26pTSX slides to 2-week low as U.S. inflation data surges
RE
04:01pS&p 500, nasdaq, dow suffer biggest weekly percentage losses sin…
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : Oferta Pública de Subscrição e de a..
2Bayer Wins Roundup Trial in Missouri Court
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, eBay, Meta, Netflix, Tesla...
4Russian gas deliveries to Europe via main routes remain steady
5Is tech losing its appeal?

HOT NEWS