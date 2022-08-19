The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 2.25% This Week to 99.52 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 2.19 points or 2.25% this week to 99.52
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 20, 2020
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today it is up 0.55 point or 0.56%
--Up for six consecutive trading days
--Up 2.46 points or 2.53% over the last six trading days
--Largest six-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 14, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, May 12, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days
--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year
--Highest closing value since Friday, July 15, 2022
--Off 0.75% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Up 14.61% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Rose 12.84% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.91%
--Year-to-date it is up 9.97 points or 11.13%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
