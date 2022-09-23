Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 2.57% This Week to 104.11 -- Data Talk

09/23/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 2.61 points or 2.57% this week to 104.11


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 3.35 points or 3.33% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 1.51 points or 1.47%

--A new record close

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 18, 2020

--Up three of the past four trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Up 18.51% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 18.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 14.55 points or 16.25%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.98% 13433.89 Real-time Quote.9.38%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.51% 0.969 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
HOT NEWS