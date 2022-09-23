The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 2.57% This Week to 104.11 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 2.61 points or 2.57% this week to 104.11
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 20, 2020
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 3.35 points or 3.33% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 20, 2020
--Up five of the past six weeks
--Today it is up 1.51 points or 1.47%
--A new record close
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 18, 2020
--Up three of the past four trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Up 18.51% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Rose 18.44% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 3.87%
--Year-to-date it is up 14.55 points or 16.25%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-23-22 1742ET