The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 2.57% This Week to 104.11 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 2.61 points or 2.57% this week to 104.11

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 3.35 points or 3.33% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 1.51 points or 1.47%

--A new record close

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 18, 2020

--Up three of the past four trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Up 18.51% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 18.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 14.55 points or 16.25%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1742ET