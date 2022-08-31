Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 2.63% This Month to 100.23 -- Data Talk

08/31/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 2.57 points or 2.63% this month to 100.23


--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since June 2022

--Up for three consecutive months

--Up 5.76 points or 6.10% over the last three months

--Largest three-month point and percentage gain since June 2022

--Up five of the past six months

--Today it is down 0.04 point or 0.04%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.05% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 15.42% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 14.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 10.68 points or 11.92%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.01% 13121.91 Real-time Quote.7.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.25% 1.00496 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
