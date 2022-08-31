The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 2.63% This Month to 100.23 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 2.57 points or 2.63% this month to 100.23
--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since June 2022
--Up for three consecutive months
--Up 5.76 points or 6.10% over the last three months
--Largest three-month point and percentage gain since June 2022
--Up five of the past six months
--Today it is down 0.04 point or 0.04%
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022
--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Off 0.05% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Up 15.42% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Rose 14.96% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 10.68 points or 11.92%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-31-22 1740ET