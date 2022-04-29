The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 4.79% to 95.54 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 4.37 points or 4.79% this month to 95.54
--Largest one month point gain since Oct. 2008
--Largest one month percentage gain since May 2012
--Up for two consecutive months
--Up 5.52 points or 6.13% over the last two months
--Largest two month point and percentage gain since Nov. 2016
--Up three of the past four months
--This week it is up 1.70 points or 1.81%
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 3, 2020
--Up for four consecutive weeks
--Up 4.18 points or 4.58% over the last four weeks
--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 3, 2020
--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021, when the market rose for six straight weeks
--Up eight of the past 10 weeks
--Today it is down 0.36 point or 0.37%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 20, 2022
--Snaps a six trading day winning streak
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Off 0.37% from its 52-week high of 95.89 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 12.33% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 10.80% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 5.98 points or 6.68%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
