The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 4.79% to 95.54 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 4.37 points or 4.79% this month to 95.54

--Largest one month point gain since Oct. 2008

--Largest one month percentage gain since May 2012

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 5.52 points or 6.13% over the last two months

--Largest two month point and percentage gain since Nov. 2016

--Up three of the past four months

--This week it is up 1.70 points or 1.81%

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 3, 2020

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 4.18 points or 4.58% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 3, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021, when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is down 0.36 point or 0.37%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Snaps a six trading day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.37% from its 52-week high of 95.89 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 12.33% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 10.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 5.98 points or 6.68%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-22 1747ET