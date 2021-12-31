The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 5.36% to 89.55 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 4.55 points or 5.36% this year to 89.55
--Largest one year point and percentage gain since year end 2015
--Snaps a two year losing streak
--This quarter it is up 0.87 point or 0.98%
--Up for two consecutive quarters
--Up 2.53 points or 2.91% over the last two quarters
--Largest two quarter point and percentage gain since the 3rd Qtr 2018
--Up three of the past four quarters
--This month it is down 0.35 point or 0.39%
--Largest one month point and percentage decline since May 2021
--Down two of the past three months
--This week it is down 0.36 point or 0.40%
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 0.84 point or 0.93% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 3, 2021
--Down three of the past four weeks
--Today it is down 0.19 point or 0.22%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021
--Off 1.05% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
--Up 5.90% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Rose 5.36% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 5.90% from its 2021 closing low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-31-21 1743ET