The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 5.36% to 89.55 -- Data Talk

12/31/2021 | 05:43pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 4.55 points or 5.36% this year to 89.55

--Largest one year point and percentage gain since year end 2015

--Snaps a two year losing streak

--This quarter it is up 0.87 point or 0.98%

--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 2.53 points or 2.91% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter point and percentage gain since the 3rd Qtr 2018

--Up three of the past four quarters

--This month it is down 0.35 point or 0.39%

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since May 2021

--Down two of the past three months

--This week it is down 0.36 point or 0.40%

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 0.84 point or 0.93% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 3, 2021

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 0.19 point or 0.22%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

--Off 1.05% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021

--Up 5.90% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 5.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 5.90% from its 2021 closing low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1743ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.15% 12163.09 Delayed Quote.4.34%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.42% 1.13696 Delayed Quote.-6.99%
