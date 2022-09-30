The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 6.74% This Quarter to 103.95 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 6.56 points or 6.74% this quarter to 103.95
--Largest one-quarter point gain since the 4th quarter 2016
--Up for five consecutive quarters
--Up 16.93 points or 19.45% over the last five quarters
--Largest five-quarter percentage gain since the 3rd quarter 2015
--Up six of the past seven quarters
--This month it is up 3.72 points or 3.71%
--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since April 2022
--Up for four consecutive months
--Up 9.48 points or 10.03% over the last four months
--Largest four-month point gain since Nov. 2008
--Largest four-month percentage gain since Jan. 2015
--Longest winning streak since May 2019 when the market rose for four straight months
--Up six of the past seven months
--This week it is down 0.16 point or 0.15%
--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 9, 2022
--Snaps a two-week winning streak
--Today it is up 0.33 point or 0.31%
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak
--Up six of the past nine trading days
--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year
--Off 1.14% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 18.33% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Rose 17.54% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 14.40 points or 16.07%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-30-22 1739ET