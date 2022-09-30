Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 6.74% This Quarter to 103.95 -- Data Talk

09/30/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 6.56 points or 6.74% this quarter to 103.95


--Largest one-quarter point gain since the 4th quarter 2016

--Up for five consecutive quarters

--Up 16.93 points or 19.45% over the last five quarters

--Largest five-quarter percentage gain since the 3rd quarter 2015

--Up six of the past seven quarters

--This month it is up 3.72 points or 3.71%

--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since April 2022

--Up for four consecutive months

--Up 9.48 points or 10.03% over the last four months

--Largest four-month point gain since Nov. 2008

--Largest four-month percentage gain since Jan. 2015

--Longest winning streak since May 2019 when the market rose for four straight months

--Up six of the past seven months

--This week it is down 0.16 point or 0.15%

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 9, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is up 0.33 point or 0.31%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up six of the past nine trading days

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 1.14% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 18.33% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 17.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 14.40 points or 16.07%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.17% 13409.08 Real-time Quote.10.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.29% 0.98003 Delayed Quote.-13.57%
HOT NEWS