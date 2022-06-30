Log in
News: Latest News
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 6.82% This Quarter to 97.38 -- Data Talk

06/30/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 6.21 points or 6.82% this quarter to 97.38


--Largest one-quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th quarter 2016

--Up for four consecutive quarters

--Up 10.36 points or 11.91% over the last four quarters

--Largest four-quarter point and percentage gain since the 3rd quarter 2015

--Longest winning streak since the 1st quarter 2009 when the market rose for four straight quarters

--Up five of the past six quarters

--This month it is up 2.91 points or 3.08%

--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since April 2022

--Up three of the past four months

--Today it is down 0.35 point or 0.36%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.64% from its 52-week high of 98.01 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Up 12.29% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 11.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 7.83 points or 8.74%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1740ET

