The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 6.82% This Quarter to 97.38 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 6.21 points or 6.82% this quarter to 97.38
--Largest one-quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th quarter 2016
--Up for four consecutive quarters
--Up 10.36 points or 11.91% over the last four quarters
--Largest four-quarter point and percentage gain since the 3rd quarter 2015
--Longest winning streak since the 1st quarter 2009 when the market rose for four straight quarters
--Up five of the past six quarters
--This month it is up 2.91 points or 3.08%
--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since April 2022
--Up three of the past four months
--Today it is down 0.35 point or 0.36%
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Off 0.64% from its 52-week high of 98.01 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022
--Up 12.29% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Rose 11.62% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 7.83 points or 8.74%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
