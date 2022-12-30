The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 7.82% This Year to 96.56 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 7.00 points or 7.82% this year to 96.56
--Largest one-year point and percentage gain since year end 2015
--Up for two consecutive years
--Up 11.56 points or 13.60% over the last two years
--Largest two-year point and percentage gain since year end 2015
--This quarter it is down 7.39 points or 7.11%
--Largest one-quarter point decline since the 2nd quarter 2002
--Largest one-quarter percentage decline since the 3rd quarter 2010
--Snaps a five-quarter winning streak
--This month it is down 1.97 points or 2.00%
--Down for three consecutive months
--Down 7.39 points or 7.11% over the last three months
--Largest three-month point decline since May 2009
--Largest three-month percentage decline since April 2016
--This week it is down 0.81 point or 0.84%
--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 1.39 points or 1.42% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022
--Down eight of the past 11 weeks
--Today it is down 0.48 point or 0.50%
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 0.98 point or 1.00% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
--Down four of the past six trading days
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Off 8.17% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 8.56% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Rose 7.82% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 8.56% from its 2022 closing low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
