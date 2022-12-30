Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 7.82% This Year to 96.56 -- Data Talk

12/30/2022 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 7.00 points or 7.82% this year to 96.56


--Largest one-year point and percentage gain since year end 2015

--Up for two consecutive years

--Up 11.56 points or 13.60% over the last two years

--Largest two-year point and percentage gain since year end 2015

--This quarter it is down 7.39 points or 7.11%

--Largest one-quarter point decline since the 2nd quarter 2002

--Largest one-quarter percentage decline since the 3rd quarter 2010

--Snaps a five-quarter winning streak

--This month it is down 1.97 points or 2.00%

--Down for three consecutive months

--Down 7.39 points or 7.11% over the last three months

--Largest three-month point decline since May 2009

--Largest three-month percentage decline since April 2016

--This week it is down 0.81 point or 0.84%

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1.39 points or 1.42% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022

--Down eight of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is down 0.48 point or 0.50%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.98 point or 1.00% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Off 8.17% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 8.56% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 7.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.56% from its 2022 closing low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1747ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.36% 12843.88 Real-time Quote.5.97%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.39% 1.0702 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
Latest news
05:59pSarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
05:51pRonaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
RE
05:48pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 7.82% This Year to 96.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pEuro Lost 5.89% to $1.0703 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pSterling Lost 10.57% to $1.2098 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pDollar Gains 13.91% to 131.12 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:47pWest Virginia American Water Receives Approval of 2023 Distribution System Improvement Charge
BU
05:41pU.S. review could delay or block Binance deal for Voyager Digital
RE
05:41pDogecoin Lost 2.02% to $0.068 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEthereum Gained 0.17% to $1197.20 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Cigna, Diamondback Energy, ..
2North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Wilt As Year Comes to an..
3Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth over $3.5 ..
4China central bank promises more policy support for economy
5Futures slip on last trading day of torrid year

HOT NEWS