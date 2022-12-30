The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 7.82% This Year to 96.56 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 7.00 points or 7.82% this year to 96.56

--Largest one-year point and percentage gain since year end 2015

--Up for two consecutive years

--Up 11.56 points or 13.60% over the last two years

--Largest two-year point and percentage gain since year end 2015

--This quarter it is down 7.39 points or 7.11%

--Largest one-quarter point decline since the 2nd quarter 2002

--Largest one-quarter percentage decline since the 3rd quarter 2010

--Snaps a five-quarter winning streak

--This month it is down 1.97 points or 2.00%

--Down for three consecutive months

--Down 7.39 points or 7.11% over the last three months

--Largest three-month point decline since May 2009

--Largest three-month percentage decline since April 2016

--This week it is down 0.81 point or 0.84%

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1.39 points or 1.42% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022

--Down eight of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is down 0.48 point or 0.50%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.98 point or 1.00% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Off 8.17% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 8.56% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 7.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.56% from its 2022 closing low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1747ET