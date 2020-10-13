The Wall Street Journal announces speaker lineup for its first ever virtual WSJ Tech Live
10/13/2020 | 03:31pm EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal is set to host its annual WSJ Tech Live conference online on October 19-21, 2020.
Reimagining the online event experience, this year’s WSJ Tech Live will feature interviews with top executives from across the globe, exclusive demos, virtual excursions, a lively debate and an interactive town hall on the power tech companies wield and their responsibility to users.
The three day conference will cover a number of topics including a look at big tech, antitrust and regulation; the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and their potential to transform business and society; how companies are tackling complex questions of data and privacy while working to regain consumer trust; the new ecosystem of startups; the future of work and workplace culture; tech equality and diversity; and the ongoing U.S.-China battle for tech supremacy. Attendees will have multiple opportunities to keep the conversation going by networking with fellow attendees, speakers and WSJ editors.
Featured speakers include:
Amy Abernethy | Principal Deputy Commissioner Food and Drugs, FDA
Jack Antonoff | Producer and Songwriter
Stéphane Bancel | CEO, Moderna
Wayne Brady | Actor, Singer, Comedian and Producer
Julie Brill | Chief Privacy Officer, Microsoft Corp.; Commissioner, Federal Trade Commission (2010-2016)
Kimberly Bryant | Founder and CEO, Black Girls Code
Priscilla Chan | Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
David Cicilline | U.S. Representative (D-R.I.); Chairman, House Judiciary Committee's Antitrust Subcommittee
Marcelo Claure | CEO, SoftBank Group International; COO, SoftBank Group Corp.; Executive Chairman, Sprint and WeWork
Jim V. Continenza | Executive Chairman and CEO, Kodak