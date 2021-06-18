The Washington Post Names Cotton & Company LLP a 2021 Top Washington-Area Workplace

Cotton & Company LLP has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year’s honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services, law firms and tech companies.

“Now in its eighth year, The Post’s Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies in the Washington-area that are leaders in company satisfaction and engagement,” said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. “Throughout the past 15 months, these companies have had to make quick decisions in order to keep their employees safe while also balancing productivity and efficiency, and their employees have taken note of this great work.”

Cotton & Company has earned The Top Workplace recognition as a result of its employee’s feedback, for five of the last seven years of participation. “We are very proud to be receiving this award and recognize that the respect, trust, teamwork, and dedication of our employees and partners are at the heart of why Cotton & Company is truly a top workplace,” said Cotton & Company Managing Partner, Steven Koons.

The Washington Post hosted a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, June 17 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year’s honorees, visit this link.

About Cotton & Company LLP

Cotton & Company LLP, a Washington Post Top Workplace for five years, was founded in Alexandria in 1981, and has 15 partners and close to 200 employees. Our CPA firm provides specialized services for governmental agencies and programs, as well as commercial clients. At Cotton & Company, we support government accountability and assist our clients in ensuring that taxpayer money and data are properly handled. By validating and questioning our clients’ documentation, we help to establish that funds and systems are being used appropriately and purposefully. Our work requires equal amounts of precision and passion as we strive to contribute to an efficient government that is best able to serve its people. Visit Cotton & Company at www.cottoncpa.com or contact Steven Koons, Managing Partner, at 703.836.6701 or skoons@cottoncpa.com.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

