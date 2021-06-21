Log in
The Washington Post Names Good360 a 2021 Top Washington-Area Workplace

06/21/2021 | 01:37pm EDT
Alexandria, VA, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360, global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year’s honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services, law firms and tech companies.

“Now in its eighth year, The Post’s Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies in the Washington-area that are leaders in company satisfaction and engagement,” said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. “Throughout the past 15 months, these companies have had to make quick decisions in order to keep their employees safe while also balancing productivity and efficiency, and their employees have taken note of this great work.”

Good360’s mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its vast network of more than 90,000 diverse nonprofits.  In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills.  In 2020 alone, Good360 distributed more than $870 million in donated goods, $250 million of which was distributed specifically for COVID relief.

“When faced with the unprecedented need brought about by the pandemic, we mobilized to help get essential goods into the hands of more than 7.5 million people who needed assistance,” said Matt Connelly, CEO of Good360.  “This recognition is a testament to the extraordinary team of professionals at Good360 who do outstanding work every day.”

The Washington Post hosted a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, June 17 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year’s honorees, visit link. 

About Good360
As the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, we partner with socially responsible companies to source highly needed goods and distribute them through our network of diverse nonprofits that support people in need. Good360 has distributed more than $10 billion in donated goods around the world, helping its network of more than 90,000 prequalified nonprofits strengthen communities and improve the lives of millions. Good360 is proud to partner with corporate donors such as Walmart, UPS, CVS Health Foundation, Amazon, Advance Auto Parts, RH, American Eagle Outfitters, Tempur Sealy International, Mattel, Gap, Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, and JPMorganChase. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLC
Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

 


Melissa Skabich
Good360
973-760-9926
mskabich@pcecommunications.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
