The Weka Innovation Network Receives a 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide

WekaIO™ (Weka), the fastest-growing data platform for artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), life sciences research, and high-performance data analytics (HPDA), announced today that its award-wining, global partner program, the Weka Innovation Network™ (WIN), is being acknowledged by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide with a 5-Star rating. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

Launched in November 2019, WIN is a comprehensive program that delivers the resources partners need to be successful in delivering validated and trusted solutions that meet the performance demands of next-generation applications. Among the keys to WIN’s success is the enablement training for accreditation and technical certification bestowed to partners who successfully complete Weka’s targeted education programs in areas such as AI, financial services, life sciences research, and high-performance data analytics (HPDA). By creating an environment where partners can further grow their competencies in these fast-growing industries, WIN partners have all the tools necessary to quickly and easily close sales with customers dealing with inefficiencies in their existing datacenters.

“We are exceptionally proud of the combined effort of everyone at Weka for their commitment to building, driving, and growing the success of our WIN global partner program,” said Charla Bunton-Johnson, Channel Chief and Global Director of Partner Sales, Development, and Marketing at WekaIO. “Receiving the 5-Star designation by CRN in such a short time shows that our approach to delivering innovative solutions that solve pressing customer and industry challenges makes us an ideal vendor to partner with. We have big plans to continue building on the benefits of this program to further support the success of our channel partners.”

Offered as a complete solution through WIN, Weka’s Limitless Data Platform™, built on the Weka File System (WekaFS™), delivers simplicity, speed, and scale for customers with data-intensive workloads. Recent product innovations developing from WIN include Weka AI™ to accelerate edge-to-core-to-cloud data pipelines, Kubernetes CSI plugin for cloud-native storage agility, SAS Analytics reference design that reduces wall clock time by 5X for long-running jobs, and reference architectures with leading object storage technologies to simplify data access from flash to object storage to the cloud.

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”

Supporting Quotes

“Weka is one of the rare solution providers who you both want and need in your toolkit,” said Patrick Johnson, Director of Federal Sales at CHESA, Federal Division, a WIN Accelerator Partner. “From first introductions to building pipeline together, Weka’s channel team makes us feel like a valued part of the company, providing us with the support we need to properly service our customers. The 5-Star designation is well-deserved!”

“Weka’s WIN program lives up to its name in every regard,” said Lee Biggenden, Co-Founder and Director of Nephos Technologies, a WIN Leader Partner. “Participating in the WIN program helps us grow top line revenue by affording us access to Weka’s Limitless Data Platform that we can offer to customers looking for the perfect combination of speed, scale, and simplicity at the best cost-efficiencies. Modern data intensive workloads need a modern storage solution and Weka helps us deliver that to our customers.”

“It’s great to see Weka’s channel-centric business model validated by CRN with the 5-Star designation,” said Werner Scholz, CTO, Xenon, a WIN Leader Partner. “Weka understands that an award-winning file system alone doesn’t make for a successful channel program. Their commitment to building a world-class partner program, with a breadth of offerings and services, coupled with their innovative storage solution is what is helping us drive opportunities and revenue for new emerging workloads in AI/ML.”

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

To find a WekaFS authorized reseller in the Weka Innovation Network™ (WIN), go to https://www.weka.io/partners.

