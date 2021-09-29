The Westin Atlanta Airport Introduces Fully Redesigned Guest Rooms

The Westin Atlanta Airport announces the completion of its full renovation of all 500 guest rooms, which included the appointment of new, comfortable furnishings, luxury finishes and upscale design elements.

Owned and managed by Columbia Sussex, The Westin Atlanta Airport is extremely popular among groups, business travelers and leisure guests seeking accommodations with easy access to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, while remaining in close proximity to downtown Atlanta and attractions such as Lakewood Amphitheater, Six Flags Over Georgia and Georgia International Convention Center. Boasting tenured hospitality associates, hotel staff create an environment of Southern hospitality that complements the hotel’s inviting and comfortable accommodations. The hotel offers around-the-clock amenities to meet the needs of travelers on all schedules, including 24-hour airport shuttle service and food service.

The hotel’s top-to-bottom renovations are designed to reflect Atlanta’s culture of urban sophistication that balances the traditional with a modern emerging story. The aesthetic creates a visual play between textured organic and structured geometric elements, ultimately creating an appealing and comfortable balance for guests. Aligned with this visual theme, the renovations feature a neutral color palette with eye-catching pops of color and interesting geometric shapes incorporated in surprising ways throughout the hotel.

Redesigned Guest Rooms

The modern, neutral palette of greys, green, beige and accents of blue provide contrast with the energetic vibe at the hotel’s doorstep. All 500 guest rooms, including presidential and governor’s suites, have been renovated to reflect this design philosophy combining a contrast of natural organic tones with modern, structured visual elements. Contemporary finishes, sophisticated artwork and unique architectural touches reflect Westin’s modern aesthetic, which complement the sophisticated urban environment of Atlanta.

Each luxurious guest room is designed for optimal rest and productivity with luxury finishes, comfortable furniture and thoughtful solutions to enhance a guest’s stay, such as:

300+ square-foot temperature-controlled rooms with purposeful modern design features, including a sitting area with a workspace featuring a desk, chair and convenient electrical outlet

The signature Westin Heavenly® Bed and tranquil Heavenly® Shower to create a luxurious and sleep-promoting experience

Small refrigerator for storing refreshments

Convenient wall outlets, lamp outlets and nightstands outfitted with USB ports for multiple electronic devices

55-inch (guest rooms) and 65-inch (suites) LED flat-panel Smart TVs with premium cable and movie channels, as well as access to Netflix, Hulu, Pandora and YouTube to keep guests well entertained

Strategically placed mirrors, including back-lit vanity mirror and full-length mirrors

Spacious bathrooms complete with tasteful designs

The presidential and governor’s suites also offer the same aesthetics but on a grander scale with additional sleeping spaces and more room to host events or to simply spread out and unwind.

For more information about The Westin Atlanta Airport, please call 404.762.7676 or visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/atlwi-the-westin-atlanta-airport/.

About Columbia Sussex:

Columbia Sussex is a private hotel company based in Crestview Hills, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1972 and is owned by the Yung family and headed by William J. Yung III, president. Columbia Sussex owns and operates hotels across the United States, from California to Alaska, Texas to Massachusetts and New Jersey. The company currently operates 42 hotels under four different brands including Marriott Hotels, Renaissance, Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Double Tree and Hyatt Regency. Full service hotels and resorts such as The Boulders Resort Golf & Spa in Carefree, Arizona, Phoenix Marriott Tempe at The Buttes in Tempe, Arizona, Westin Atlanta Airport, Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort and Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort and Spa at Grand Dunes, South Carolina, collectively illustrate the breadth and depth of Columbia Sussex’s management expertise.

Columbia Sussex is one of the largest Marriott franchisees in the country and has been aggressively implementing a renovation program to various Marriott properties, including Marriott Anchorage Downtown, Marriott Albuquerque, Marriott Greensboro Downtown, Marriott Dallas Las Colinas, Marriott Melville, Marriott Indianapolis North, Marriott Tampa Westshore, Marriott Albany, Marriott Orlando Airport Lakeside, Marriott Hilton Head Resort and Spa, Marriot Savannah Riverfront and Marriott Phoenix Airport. For more information, visit www.columbiasussex.com.

