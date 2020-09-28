The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa Introduces New Fall Packages to Inspire Today's Travelers

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa is excited to announce two new packages to meet the needs of today’s travelers. Given the changing landscape of travel, work and school, these packages are centered around those working remotely, attending school on-line, in need of a pampering retreat, or all three!



“Work Well, Play Well” Program - The “Work Well, Play Well” Package is an invitation for those who are able connect remotely to step outside of the home environment and, instead, connect amidst the beauty of Hilton Head Island. Travelers can “work well,” with various locations around the resort to set up office, business resources on hand, and spectacular “office” views, and “play well” with unique island experiences when the tasks of the day are done.

From making colleagues envious of the crashing waves in the background of your video conference, to embracing the spectacular views and privacy from your guest room balcony, The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa wants you to feel inspired to get your best work done. Those who want to bring family along can work peacefully knowing their loved ones are enjoying themselves, with a variety of resort amenities, including the Heavenly Spa by Westin, world-class golf, bike rentals, swimming pools, 12 miles of white-sand beaches, and unforgettable Lowcountry experiences like dolphin eco-tours, guided kayak excursions, and private fishing charters.

The resort’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Steve French, believes that “working well sometimes means stepping outside of the office for a change of scenery and perspective.”

The “Work Well, Play Well” P ackage includes: 2 connecting rooms, one room with King bed and one room with 2 Queen beds, guaranteed 2pm late check-out, and waived resort fee for the second room. This package is available for booking at www.westinHHI.com, with promotional code ZE2.

For more information on this package, visit www.westinresortHHI.com/work-play.

“Ultimate Escape” Package – The “Ultimate Escape” package is a lavish and pampering experience for travelers looking for a stress-free retreat to paradise. This package comes with many inclusions, but not to worry, as every detail is arranged by a “Personal Experience Planner” for a completely seamless experience.

With three nights in The Westin’s spacious Heritage Suite, spa treatments, private cabana, food and beverage credits, personal car service, and more, guests will enjoy a true escape in this stunning resort destination. “In a time where stress levels can be high, and we could all use an escape from our daily routine,” the resort’s General Manager, Michael Scioscia, says. “This package will provide an experience that is truly worry-free. You book your stay, bring a friend or partner, and we’ll take care of the rest.”

The “Ultimate Escape” P ackage includes : 3 nights in a Heritage Suite, Personal Experience Planner, 3-day bike rental for two, 3-day cabana rental, 3 days of beach chairs and umbrella for two, daily breakfast for two, $150 restaurant credit, $300 Heavenly Spa credit, bottle of wine, private fire-pit with s’mores kit and beverages, 4-hour Sedan car service with driver for an evening, Outside Hilton Head activity for two, 20% off additional Food and Beverage, Resort Store, and Spa, and a welcome amenity valued at $175. Package requires a three-night stay.

This package is available for booking at www.westinHHI.com, with promotional code ARN. For more information on this package, visit www.westinresortHHI.com/ultimate-escape.

About The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa - The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa is a 4-Diamond Award-winning oceanfront resort set amidst the stunning landscape of Hilton Head Island. The resort’s prime location on the island’s more secluded north end allows for the quiet serenity that separates it from its competitors. From the moment of arrival, guests are enveloped in the peaceful beauty of the natural beachfront, the warm hospitality of the resort’s associates, and a sense of the brand’s commitment to wellness infused into every element of the guest experience.

Private balconies in all 416 guest rooms, three oceanfront pools, and the on-site Heavenly Spa by Westin provide abundant opportunities for renewal and relaxation. Just steps away from world-class golf and one-of-a-kind island adventures, “farm-and-sea-to-table” dining in the resort’s outlets provide guests with the opportunity to taste the flavors of the Lowcountry. Amenities like RunWestin local running maps, New Balance Gear Lending, a 24hr state-of-the-art workout facility with Peloton bikes, and miles of natural beauty to be explored, make feeling well a breeze at The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa.

The Westin is located 5 minutes from the Hilton Head Island Airport (HHH), and 50 minutes from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV). For more information about this resort, visit www.westinHHI.com.

CONTACT: The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa 843.681.1080 westinHHI@westin.com