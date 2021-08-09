The White Label World Expo Returns this September at the Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Prysm’s White Label World Expo is set to take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Sept. 1-2, 2021. Renowned for its status as the world’s largest event for professional online sellers and white-label good suppliers, this year’s conference promises to be an unmissable event, bringing together thousands of online sellers, suppliers and buyers from across the globe under one roof.



In 2020, more than 2 billion people purchased goods or services online, with e-commerce sales set to surpass $4.2 trillion in value. At the White Label World Expo, online retailers will have the unique opportunity to come into contact with some of the world’s top suppliers, while testing a multitude of products. Simultaneously, the conference will feature many of the industry’s most influential figures, delivering keynote addresses covering everything from the trends driving the industry to building a strong online brand.

This year’s event will feature more than 400 expert speakers, who will partake in a series of enlightening discussions addressing some of the most pertinent topics within today’s e-retail universe, 600 white-label goods suppliers and upwards of 15,000 attendees over the course of the two-day conference.

In addition to the various keynote presentations, the White Label World Expo will also feature a series of seminar sessions designed to touch upon various aspects of the ecommerce industry; hands-on courses designed to provide conference delegates with the practical knowledge to apply to their business growth; a series of industry awards highlighting products, services or strategies that are having a massive impact on the success of the white label marketplace; as well as a networking area, where attendees will be able to mingle with thousands of like-minded professionals.

Packed with event features designed to help delegates grow their business potential, the White Label World Expo will set its agenda to cover nearly all of the retail, ecommerce, and selling/supplying industries. Moreover, it will present both budding and established internet entrepreneurs with the invaluable opportunity to acquire the tools, knowledge and connections to take their business to the next level.

To register, stay up to date on the expanding speaker list and acquire additional information, visit https://ibn.fm/48V7K

About Prysm Group

Prysm is one of the fastest growing and most progressive exhibition organisers in the world. They have been organising leading B2B trade exhibitions for over twenty years and are responsible for a portfolio of over 50 shows across the world, from niche industry events like European Neuro Convention to major global events like The B2B Marketing Expo and White Label World Expo.

