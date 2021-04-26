The Wingate Companies Announces Groundbreaking for Highly Anticipated Affordable Multi-Family Community - Station 496

ATLANTA, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wingate Companies is proud to announce the groundbreaking for its newest community located in Northeast Atlanta, GA. Station 496 (formally known as City Lights 2A) will be the third phase of Wingate's master redevelopment plan to revitalize

its holdings of 733 affordable apartment homes located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta. Wingate will increase its unit mix by preserving 733 units and adding mixed income community in the future. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. on location at 464 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.

Wingate has been an active developer and operator of affordable and market rate housing in Atlanta since the early 1970's. Most recently, Wingate has been at the forefront of revitalizing affordable housing in the Old Fourth Ward community along the Atlanta Beltline Corridor. With the addition of Station 496, Wingate will be more than halfway complete with the master redevelopment plan for the neighborhood, with the next phases anticipated to break ground in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022. Mark Schuster, the President & CEO of The Wingate Companies, has undertaken this initiative in partnership with and the strong support of the City of Atlanta, Invest Atlanta, the State of Georgia Department of Community

Affairs, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, representatives of the Old Fourth Ward community, and multiple investment partners.

The Station 496 property is slated to open in the spring of 2022 with 123 apartment homes which will feature modern floor plans, well-equipped kitchens and baths , in unit washers and dryers, and amenities such as a business center, spacious community room, fitness center and outdoor playground that will serve its residents and unmet local needs.

"We are excited to work alongside the City of Atlanta and our community partners to deliver modern, high-quality affordable housing options for families that will contribute to the area's revitalization while enhancing the quality of life for our residents. Our company motto, It's All About Home, is exemplified by what we're building at Station 496 " says CEO Mark Schuster, "which complements our other residential developments currently underway in Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island".

Groundbreaking participants and special guests include City of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Councilman Amir Farokhi, Invest Atlanta President & CEO Eloisa Klementich, Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall, Former U.S. Congressman Kwanza Hall, The Wingate Companies' President & CEO Mark Schuster and Radio Personality Frank Ski, to name a few. Other invited guests include State Representative Park Cannon, Atlanta City Council Members, Fulton County Board of Commissioners, representatives from HUD and DCA.

Masks are required for this event, and social distancing measures will be in place. COVID-19 protocols will be enforced.

For more information on this event and The Wingate Companies, visit the website at www.wingatecompanies.com

About the Wingate Companies : Wingate is a multi-faceted real estate firm specializing in development, acquisitions, investment, property management, and consulting. With a 55-year track record of success, the company manages more than 16,000 residential units in 18 states. Wingate has developed more than 2,000 units of market-rate and affordable housing in garden and high-rise styles throughout the Atlanta market. For more information, please visit www.WingateCompanies.com.

