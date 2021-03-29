The Workforce Institute at UKG Welcomes New Board Member Ivonne Vargas Hernández

The Workforce Institute at UKG, a think tank that helps organizations drive performance by addressing human capital management issues that affect both hourly and salaried employees, today announced that Ms. Ivonne Vargas Hernández, an author, journalist, and speaker based in Mexico City, has joined its distinguished board of advisors.

“We are so pleased to have Ivonne join our board and bring her unique, international perspective to The Workforce Institute,” said Chris Mullen, executive director of The Workforce Institute at UKG. “Ivonne will bring insight to our Workforce Institute community by addressing the challenges faced by employers, managers, and human resources professionals in Latin America and beyond, as well as the trends she believes will have the greatest impact on working life in the days and years to come.”

Vargas Hernández has more than 20 years of experience in the fields of human capital, education, and human resources. She is the author of the best seller ¡Contrátame! (Hire Me!), published in Mexico and Central America, and a columnist for Entrepreneur and Business Insider. In addition, Vargas Hernández is a senior member of the radio show Zona Económica (Economic Zone) at IMER.

Vargas Hernández, whose first contribution discusses resilience in 2021, joins 17 other board of advisors of The Workforce Institute at UKG throughout Canada, Mexico, the U.K., and the U.S.

“I am truly energized by the opportunity to join such a dynamic group of passionate and thought-provoking professionals at The Workforce Institute,” said Vargas Hernández. “I look forward to bringing a new perspective in thinking about the ways that employers and managers can make the lifework journey better for their people. Our working lives are such a critical part of our daily lives. Looking for ways to think deeply about and improve work can only lead to greater success and fulfillment.”

Founded in 2007, The Workforce Institute at UKG is known for innovative research on signature issues like unplanned absenteeism, employee burnout, boomerang employees, and trust in the modern workplace. The Workforce Institute has published four books with a special focus on hourly workers and curates a biweekly blog that features content from its board of advisors and other guest contributors about the issues making an impact on working life.

