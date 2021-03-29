Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Workforce Institute at UKG Welcomes New Board Member Ivonne Vargas Hernández

03/29/2021 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Workforce Institute at UKG, a think tank that helps organizations drive performance by addressing human capital management issues that affect both hourly and salaried employees, today announced that Ms. Ivonne Vargas Hernández, an author, journalist, and speaker based in Mexico City, has joined its distinguished board of advisors.

“We are so pleased to have Ivonne join our board and bring her unique, international perspective to The Workforce Institute,” said Chris Mullen, executive director of The Workforce Institute at UKG. “Ivonne will bring insight to our Workforce Institute community by addressing the challenges faced by employers, managers, and human resources professionals in Latin America and beyond, as well as the trends she believes will have the greatest impact on working life in the days and years to come.”

Vargas Hernández has more than 20 years of experience in the fields of human capital, education, and human resources. She is the author of the best seller ¡Contrátame! (Hire Me!), published in Mexico and Central America, and a columnist for Entrepreneur and Business Insider. In addition, Vargas Hernández is a senior member of the radio show Zona Económica (Economic Zone) at IMER.

Vargas Hernández, whose first contribution discusses resilience in 2021, joins 17 other board of advisors of The Workforce Institute at UKG throughout Canada, Mexico, the U.K., and the U.S.

“I am truly energized by the opportunity to join such a dynamic group of passionate and thought-provoking professionals at The Workforce Institute,” said Vargas Hernández. “I look forward to bringing a new perspective in thinking about the ways that employers and managers can make the lifework journey better for their people. Our working lives are such a critical part of our daily lives. Looking for ways to think deeply about and improve work can only lead to greater success and fulfillment.”

Founded in 2007, The Workforce Institute at UKG is known for innovative research on signature issues like unplanned absenteeism, employee burnout, boomerang employees, and trust in the modern workplace. The Workforce Institute has published four books with a special focus on hourly workers and curates a biweekly blog that features content from its board of advisors and other guest contributors about the issues making an impact on working life.

Supporting Resources

About The Workforce Institute at UKG

The Workforce Institute at UKG provides research and education on critical workplace issues facing organizations worldwide. By bringing together a global consortium of HR and workforce management thought leaders, the think tank is uniquely positioned to empower organizations with practical ideas for optimizing today’s workplace while also providing an important voice for employees, including frontline and hourly workers. Founded in 2007, a hallmark of The Workforce Institute's research and education—including books, podcasts, surveys, blogs, and its annual list of workplace predictions—is balancing the needs and desires of diverse employee populations with the interests of organizations to manage absenteeism, fight burnout, develop equitable work schedules, and build strong leaders to drive inspired performance. For additional information, visit workforceinstitute.org and join the conversation at @WF_Institute.

About UKG

At UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), our purpose is people. Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG believes organizations succeed when they focus on their people. As a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, UKG delivers award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions to help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone. UKG has more than 13,000 employees around the globe and is known for an inclusive workplace culture. The company has earned numerous awards for culture, products, and services, including consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

© 2021 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit www.ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:10aIVD MEDICAL  : Supplemental announcement issue of new shares under general mandate pursuant to the share award scheme
PU
10:10aCLOSE ENOUGH : Horseshoes, Hand Grenades, And Specific Personal Jurisdiction
AQ
10:10aENVIRONMENTAL CASES AT THE SUPREME COURT : October Term 2020
AQ
10:10aHEADPHONE SCHOOL : The World's First Koss SP/3 Stereophone That Started It All
PU
10:10aAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL  : Pennsylvania Supreme Court Expands Liability Under Consumer Protection Law
AQ
10:10aMAIL RU  : Russia's video games market grew 35% in 2020
PU
10:10aEXPLAINER : What to know about the Amazon union vote
AQ
10:10aCGI  : Addressing the cost dilemma of alternative payment methods
PU
10:10aUPDATE - THOMAS WETHERALD, CONCERNED SHAREHOLDER OF TARONIS FUELS, INC. : Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends Taronis Shareholders Vote On The Concerned Shareholders WHITE Consent Card
GL
10:09aSPECIAL REPORT : Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nomura, Credit Suisse warn of big losses after Archegos share dump
2How the American SPACs rocket has failed to take off in Europe
3Swiss watchdog says several banks involved in hedge-fund case
4TESLA, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Visa moves to allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Raised to Buy by Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ