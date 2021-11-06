The World Bank Group's Approach to Paris Alignment

In June 2021, the World Bank Group released a new Climate Change Action Plan, 2021-25. In it, the WBG committed to aligning financing flows with the Paris Agreement. The World Bank - comprising the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and International Development Association (IDA) will align all new operations starting July 1, 2023. For World Bank Group private sector arms, IFC and MIGA, 85 percent of Board approved real sector operations will be aligned starting July 1, 2023, and 100 percent of these operations starting July 1, 2025. The WBG also committed to presenting an approach for implementation of our commitment to Paris alignment at COP26 in November 2021. Join us as we share an update on our approach to Paris Alignment.

