Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The World Bank Supports Green Development, Inclusion and Innovation in Argentina's Agricultural Sector

12/10/2021 | 11:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON D.C., December 9, 2021 - The World Bank Board of Directors today approved a US $400 million loan to implement climate-smart, innovative practices to boost the productivity and competitiveness of Argentina's agri-food system.

"This initiative contributes to social, productive and sustainable inclusion and is a priority focus area in one of the most dynamic sectors of the Argentine economy", said Gustavo Béliz, Secretary of Strategic Affairs for the Government of Argentina.

The Climate-Smart, Inclusive Agri-Food Systems project fosters green development through investments in climate-resilient infrastructure. It also encourages private investment to increase producers' market access and profitability, reduce vulnerability to climate change and support innovation and the introduction of modern technologies.

"As part of the post-pandemic recovery, it is important to invest in the climate resilience of a key sector of the Argentine economy -- such as agriculture-- and to improve the productive capacities and income of the country's most vulnerable rural families," said Jordan Schwartz, World Bank Director for Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Some 93,000 people, including producers, agricultural workers, micro, small and medium-sized agricultural enterprises and associations of producer families, will directly benefit from project investments. Young people, women, and individuals from vulnerable groups such as indigenous and Afro-descendant communities will account for 25 percent of project beneficiaries.

The project will focus on stimulating job creation and increasing producers' income. Infrastructural improvements will center on connectivity (digital services, rural roads, etc.) and water resource management (irrigation, drainage, etc.). It will also support private initiatives to build capacities, improve living conditions of the most vulnerable sectors and promote the sustainability of small and medium-sized export-oriented producers.

Finally, the project will seek to support institutional strengthening processes in the National Agricultural Technology Institute (INTA) to promote its leadership in innovation and climate resilience in the agri-food sector.

Financing for the Climate-Smart, Inclusive Agri-Food Systems project is a variable-margin loan with a maturity period of 34 years and a seven-year grace period.

---

Learn more about the work of the World Bank in Latin America and the Caribbean: www.worldbank.org/lac

Visit us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/worldbank

Be updated via Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BancoMundialLAC

For our YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/BancoMundialLAC

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 16:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:34aAsylon Robotics Set to Unveil New Security Robotics Capabilities With DroneDog
GL
11:33aKBS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST II, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:32aImportant rule changes to the pricing of home and private motor insurance coming in on 1 January 2022 – ABI publishes guidance for consumers
PU
11:32aExecutive Director meets US Energy Secretary in Washington to prepare for February's IEA Ministerial
PU
11:32aBANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Communication of Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
11:32aMoody's withdraws ratings of two Chinese property developers
RE
11:32aALPHA LITHIUM : Closes Oversubscribed $25 Million Bought Deal Offering
PU
11:32aLITHIUM AMERICAS : Closes Over-Allotment on Convertible Senior Notes Offering - Form 6-K
PU
11:32aASSURA : Check in with Beaconsfield Primary Care Centre
PU
11:32aEUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND S A : announces the successful completion of the merger of its subsidiary in Serbia, a.d. Beograd with...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Daimler Truck shares climb on Frankfurt market debut
2Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $12 bln in a month
3Daimler Truck Starts Trading at EUR28.00 a Share
4Microsoft set to win EU antitrust nod for $16 bln Nuance deal, sources ..
5SPAC, stop right there!

HOT NEWS