The World Bank & the EdTech Hub

The EdTech Hub is a global non-profit research partnership sponsored by the UK FCDO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Bank to empower people by giving them the evidence they need to make decisions about technology in education.

Policymakers and other decision makers face an overwhelming choice of technology solutions, are unclear on what works and what doesn't and are forced to make decisions based on low or no evidence.

The EdTech Hub supports rigorous academic research, innovative pilot activities ('sandboxes') and technical assistance to help decision makers inside and outside government can make evidence-based policy decisions to achieve maximum impact.

In close working partnership with the World Bank's EdTech Team, the EdTech Hub is active in:

Research

Supporting rigorous research through:

Synthesis of existing research findings to consolidate current knowledge and identify evidence gaps

Primary research led by the Hub to generate new knowledge and fill evidence gaps

Commissioned research by supporting partners to conduct rigorous research that will help fill evidence gaps

Innovation

Supporting promising EdTech interventions to scale, and showing others how to do the same, through:

Surfacing and connecting insights, places, people and ideas

Sandboxes supporting implementation and generating new evidence of what works

Engagement

Supporting education decision-makers to integrate EdTech into their systems in an effective, evidence-based manner through:

A Helpdesk supporting FCDO and World Bank education advisers as they work with governments to develop, implement, monitor and evaluate education programmes that leverage technology

Technical assistance to governments, development partners and other organziations



While the Hub works globally, it has a specific focus on Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, including through dedicated multi-year country initiatives in Ghana, Kenya & Sierra Leone (Africa) and in Bangladesh & Pakistan (South Asia).

