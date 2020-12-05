The activity of insurance companies in January-September 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that in January-September 2020 the gross written premiums amounted to 1062,7 million lei, decreasing by12,8% compared to the gross premiums written in the corresponding period of 2019.

Compensation and insurance indemnities paid in January-September 2020 amounted to 465,9 million lei, decreasing by 7,7% compared to the payments made in the corresponding period of 2019.

More detailed information is available in Romanian langauage.