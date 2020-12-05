The activity of insurance companies in January-September 2020
National Bureau of Statistics informs that in January-September 2020 the gross written premiums amounted to 1062,7 million lei, decreasing by12,8% compared to the gross premiums written in the corresponding period of 2019.
Compensation and insurance indemnities paid in January-September 2020 amounted to 465,9 million lei, decreasing by 7,7% compared to the payments made in the corresponding period of 2019.
More detailed information is available in Romanian langauage.
Disclaimer
National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2020 22:02:00 UTC