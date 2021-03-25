Log in
The average interest rate for housing loans issued in February was the lowest of the past three years

03/25/2021
The statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies for March 2021 will be published at 08.00 on 28 April 2021.
See also the release calendar for statistics

Background

The statistical release describes the main changes in the statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies, covering the volume and structure of assets, loans and leases issued, deposits, and interest rates on loans and leases.

More detailed information on credit institutions and leasing companies can be found on the Eesti Pank website under Financial sector statistics.

The release is independent of economic policy releases and is presented separately from them.

Compiled by
Kristel Vilgats

For further information:
press[at] eestipank.ee
66 80 965a

Disclaimer

Bank of Estonia published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 06:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
