The deadline to apply for the G20 TechSprint 2021 on green finance has been extended

05/31/2021 | 01:38pm EDT
The deadline for the submission of proposals for the G20 TechSprint 2021 due by 31 May has been extended to 4 June 2021 at 4:00 pm CEST.

The total prize money is €360,000: each of the three winning teams will receive a cash prize of €50,000 from the Bank of Italy, while the 21 shortlisted teams will receive a competition prize of €10,000.

In addition to the €50,000 prize, the three winners of the G20 TechSprint 2021 will receive an additional S$20,000 stipend and move on to the finals of Global FinTech Hackcelerator at the Singapore FinTech Festival in November 2021.

The Bank of Italy, within the Italian G20 Presidency, and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub launched the G20 TechSprint Initiative to highlight the potential for new technologies to resolve some of the most pressing challenges in green and sustainable finance.

For more information visit www.techsprint2021.it

Disclaimer

Banca d'Italia published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 17:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS