The dollar problem: emerging markets count the costs

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Barely recovered from a two-year
bout of COVID, emerging markets now face capital flight,
inflation, and even debt defaults as the dollar's run to
two-decade highs tightens the screws.
Almost all past emerging market crises were linked to dollar
strength. As the dollar rises, developing countries must tighten
monetary policy to head off falls in their own currencies. Not
doing so would exacerbate inflation and raise the cost of
servicing dollar-denominated debt.
For all the improvements of recent decades, those equations
still broadly hold and the recent dollar rally is leaving a
trail of destruction in its wake.
Soaring commodity prices are another complication, alongside
the tumble in China's yuan - an anchor for Asian and commodity
currencies.
"The cracks are widening. When a strong dollar intersects
with high commodity prices, it's not strange that we get
problems in emerging markets," said Manik Narain, head of
emerging markets strategy at UBS.
"And when the yuan weakens there are no winners in EM."
CURRENCY CONUNDRUM
Dollar appreciation has pushed an emerging currency index
down 3.5% this year to an 18-month trough,
though that masks bigger 9%-15% losses on currencies such as
Poland's zloty and Turkey's lira. Losses also picked up in
April, coinciding with the yuan downturn.
Flexible exchange rates do shield developing economies
against a repeat of crises of the 1990s.
Back then, a surge in the U.S. currency and Treasury yields
first sparked Mexico's 'Tequila' crisis in 1994, subsequently
sending shockwaves across Asia, Russia and Brazil as dollar pegs
collapsed one-by-one.
But a stronger dollar still means higher imported inflation,
especially given 30%-40% increases in food and oil prices.
Currency declines also probably helped precipitate the recent
heavy investment outflows from emerging markets.
As recession worries spread around world markets, the shine
is coming off this year's bright spot - commodity-exporting
Latin America. The copper-reliant Chile's peso gained 8% in the
first quarter, only to fall 10% since then.
GROWING PAINS
Central banks across the developing world have jacked up
interest rates by hundreds of basis points cumulatively to tame
inflation and ensure a sufficient inflation-adjusted bond
premium to rising U.S. yields.
As a result, emerging economies may expand just 4.6% this
year, the World Bank forecasts, compared with an earlier 6.3%
prediction.
Dollar strength can also dampen growth as it tightens
financial conditions -- a gauge of how easy it is to obtain
credit. An emerging markets financial conditions index from
Goldman Sachs is near the tightest since 2008, up some 300 bps
this year.
DEBT DEMISE
Rising Treasury yields spell higher cost of capital
globally, but are especially painful for countries which gorged
on dollar borrowing.
On JPMorgan's emerging sovereign dollar bond index EMBIGD
yields have risen above 7%.
Higher debt costs, alongside economic mismanagement and
political unrest, have combined to propel Sri Lanka into
full-blown crisis, and the same scenario could be repeated
elsewhere, investors fear.
Higher borrowing rates are also discouraging many emerging
markets governments and companies from tapping international
bond markets. April, usually a busy month for new bond issuance,
this year saw its issuance since 2015, with sales of just $6.9
billion.
Trang Nguyen, emerging markets strategist at JPMorgan
predicted bond sales to pick up, though, "even if this has to
come at a higher cost, as countries will eventually need to plug
their financing gaps".
INFLATION STATIONS
Dollar strength and domestic currency weakness translates
into higher import bills, and therefore accelerating inflation.
While emerging markets started their tightening cycles well
before developed peers, inflation has consistently exceeded
expectations.
Rates are eye-watering: annual inflation in Argentina runs
above 50%, in Turkey at 70%. Even wealthier emerging economies
such as Hungary are seeing double-digit inflation.
The International Monetary Fund expects inflation to average
8.7% in emerging markets this year - some 2.8 percentage points
higher than projected in January.
Turkey, Tunisia, Egypt, Ghana and Kenya are among countries
seen at risk, due to their hard-currency debt burdens, current
account deficits and heavy reliance on food and energy imports.
"Commodity prices are a key axis of vulnerability and if we
see renewed upside to oil and food, we may see a growing list
(of casualties)," said UBS' Narain.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)