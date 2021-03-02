Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

The earnings season slows down

03/02/2021 | 10:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Merck & Co. is expected to contribute to the production of Johnson & Johnson's Covis-19 vaccine. Stellantis should obtain guarantees to continue production in the United Kingdom. Nokia gets its place in the EURO STOXX 50 from Infineon. Corporate results are becoming scarcer.

 

Sea Limited, Fast Retailing, Target, Flutter, Ashtead, Lindt, Edenred, HelloFresh, Kion, Intertek, Fresnillo and Piaggio are among companies reporting their results today.

 

Abercrombie & Fitch reported net income of $82.4 million in Q4, or $1.27 per share, compared to $83.1 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

Kohl's Corp. reported quarterly results that exceeded expectations. The U.S. retail group reported fourth-quarter net income up 29.4% to $343 million, or $2.2 per share.

Lindt: Chocolate did not perform well during the health crisis, so results fell sharply, but a little less than expected. A dividend of CHF 1,100 is proposed.

Target reported net income for the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year ending January of USD 1.38 billion, or USD 2.73 per share, a record for the group.

Zoom Video Communications: the stock gains more than 8% after the publication of its Q4 results.

Infineon will replace Nokia in the EURO STOXX 50 on March 22.

Joe Biden is expected to announce that Merck & Co. will contribute to the production of Johnson & Johnson's Covis-19 vaccine, the Washington Post reports.

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang will go public on the New York Stock Exchange at a price of $27-30, valuing it at $51 billion on the high end of the range.

Dufry obtains dealership extensions in Jamaica.

Travis Perkins resumes the Wickes spin-off process.

Renishaw officially goes on sale.

La Vaudoise and Valiant start a collaboration in the mortgage business.

Sika develops a new concrete recycling process.

Perrot Duval takes over the laboratory and quality control unit of Syntegon Technology.


© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. 0.91% 27.71 Delayed Quote.35.66%
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC -1.57% 3982.9 Delayed Quote.16.87%
DUFRY AG -2.00% 63.44 Delayed Quote.16.88%
EDENRED -3.19% 45.8 Real-time Quote.2.11%
EURO STOXX 50 0.32% 3728.07 Delayed Quote.4.33%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 2.71% 107850 End-of-day quote.16.63%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC -2.26% 162.35 Real-time Quote.-0.45%
FRESNILLO PLC 1.48% 919.8 Delayed Quote.-20.09%
HELLOFRESH SE -4.19% 61.9 Delayed Quote.5.78%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 0.13% 35.51 Delayed Quote.13.84%
INTERTEK GROUP PLC 0.77% 5508 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
KION GROUP AG 8.15% 77.8 Delayed Quote.1.41%
LINDT & SPRUENGLI 3.19% 84100 Delayed Quote.-7.69%
MERCK & CO., INC. -0.33% 72.8 Delayed Quote.-11.52%
NOKIA OYJ -0.37% 3.378 Delayed Quote.6.82%
PERROT DUVAL HOLDING S.A. 0.00% 119 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PIAGGIO & C. SPA -1.99% 3.148 Delayed Quote.19.44%
RENISHAW PLC 18.14% 6885 Delayed Quote.0.69%
SEA LIMITED 5.77% 267 Delayed Quote.24.85%
SIKA AG 3.29% 254.4 Delayed Quote.1.74%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.65% 14 Real-time Quote.0.00%
TARGET CORPORATION 0.82% 192.12 Delayed Quote.5.42%
TRAVIS PERKINS -3.72% 1435 Delayed Quote.9.73%
VALIANT HOLDING AG 1.97% 93.6 Delayed Quote.5.55%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 9.65% 418 Delayed Quote.21.45%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ