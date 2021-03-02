The earnings season slows down

Sea Limited, Fast Retailing, Target, Flutter, Ashtead, Lindt, Edenred, HelloFresh, Kion, Intertek, Fresnillo and Piaggio are among companies reporting their results today.
Abercrombie & Fitch reported net income of $82.4 million in Q4, or $1.27 per share, compared to $83.1 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.
Kohl's Corp. reported quarterly results that exceeded expectations. The U.S. retail group reported fourth-quarter net income up 29.4% to $343 million, or $2.2 per share.
Lindt: Chocolate did not perform well during the health crisis, so results fell sharply, but a little less than expected. A dividend of CHF 1,100 is proposed.
Target reported net income for the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year ending January of USD 1.38 billion, or USD 2.73 per share, a record for the group.
Zoom Video Communications: the stock gains more than 8% after the publication of its Q4 results.
Infineon will replace Nokia in the EURO STOXX 50 on March 22.
Joe Biden is expected to announce that Merck & Co. will contribute to the production of Johnson & Johnson's Covis-19 vaccine, the Washington Post reports.
South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang will go public on the New York Stock Exchange at a price of $27-30, valuing it at $51 billion on the high end of the range.
Dufry obtains dealership extensions in Jamaica.
Travis Perkins resumes the Wickes spin-off process.
Renishaw officially goes on sale.
La Vaudoise and Valiant start a collaboration in the mortgage business.
Sika develops a new concrete recycling process.
Perrot Duval takes over the laboratory and quality control unit of Syntegon Technology.