Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The economic impact of the pandemic - drivers of regional differences

02/08/2021 | 10:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prepared by Philipp Meinen and Roberta Serafini

Published as part of the ECB Economic Bulletin, Issue 1/2021.

This box examines the drivers of intra-country regional differences in the economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), as observed in the four largest euro area economies during the initial phase of the pandemic. More specifically, it discusses the role played by sectoral structure and trade linkages in explaining the difference in terms of how COVID-19 affects the regions within these countries economically.

During the first phase of the pandemic, the economic impact of the crisis was evident in severe labour market disruptions, affecting local labour markets to varying degrees. The number of employees in short-time work schemes, one of the main policy tools used to contain lay-offs, spiked dramatically in France, Germany, Italy and Spain during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.


These spikes were characterised by significant regional variations, displaying a pattern that did not fully mirror the intra-country geographical distribution of the disease (Chart A), highlighting the need to identify the other factors at play.

Chart A

Within-country variation in employees in short-time work schemes and COVID-19 infections

The first possible driver of the heterogeneous labour market impact of COVID-19 is the interaction between country-wide containment measures and the sectoral structures of different regions. In particular, sectors are exposed to government restrictions to varying degrees, depending, for instance, on the extent to which social distancing can be ensured at work and/or work-related activities can be performed remotely. Since sectoral activities are unevenly distributed across the regions within an individual country, the degree to which these regions are exposed to the COVID-19 shock differs accordingly. In order to investigate this point empirically, we generate a measure of regions' sectoral exposure by first combining sector-level data about employees' susceptibility to the virus whilst at work

and the capacity to perform tasks remotely, before using regional sector employment shares from Eurostat to aggregate the data at the regional level. Furthermore, we calculate an indicator of stringency of country-wide containment measures by combining data on workplace closures, limits on the size of private gatherings, shelter in place orders and restrictions on internal movement.

In addition to the direct impact related to its sectoral structure, a region's trade relations with other regions heavily exposed to the COVID-19 shock could also be a further cause of economic burden. Indeed, regional supply chains can represent a powerful indirect channel for the propagation of the crisis, both through international trade and interconnections between regions within a country. More specifically, a region's activity may be affected by a shortfall in the supply of intermediate goods sourced from other regions heavily affected by the virus and/or by a drop in demand for its exports. In order to investigate this point empirically, we generate measures of regional trade-related exposure based on inter-regional input-output tables, which make it possible to consider both intra-country and international trade flows for each region.

The results of empirical analysis support the hypotheses referred to above, showing that the different economic impact of COVID-19 across regions cannot be explained solely by the spread of infections, while both a region's sectoral structure and its trade linkages are relevant determinants. We employ a regression framework to investigate the role of regions' sectoral structures and trade linkages in explaining intra-country variation in the number of people in short-time work within the four largest euro area economies (Table A). First, the results in columns 1 and 2 illustrate that the variable controlling for the regional number of COVID-19 cases becomes insignificant once regional GDP per capita is accounted for, indicating that, during the first wave of the pandemic, regions with a high incidence of COVID-19 cases had relatively high average income (e.g. regions in northern Italy, southern Germany and the Paris and Madrid areas). Second, the results show that a region's sectoral structure is an important determinant of the economic consequences of COVID-19: a region with a sectoral exposure measure of one standard deviation higher has, on average, 30% more employees in short-time work schemes (column 3). Furthermore, this effect increases with the stringency of national containment measures (column 4). Finally, the results suggest that trade linkages can be an additional indirect channel through which coronavirus-related disruptions affect regional economic activity (column 5).

Table A

Drivers of intra-country regional heterogeneity in the number of employees in short-time work

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 15:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:47aProactive news headlines including NexTech AR Solutions, Karora Resources, BTU Metals Corp and Algernon Pharmaceuticals
GL
04:46aZEU TECHNOLOGIES : ZeUPay Completes Acquisition of Prego International Group AS
AQ
04:46aDEADLINE TOMORROW : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Qiwi plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
PR
04:46aNOKIA : Thinking about buying stock in InspireMD, iBio, Nokia, Novan, or T2 Biosystems?
PR
04:46aAxcient's Charlie Tomeo Named 2021 CRN Channel Chief
GL
04:45aEurofins' US Transplant Diagnostics and Cleveland Clinic Sign a Licensing Agreement to Expand Access to an Innovative, Novel Biomarker for Detecting Rejection in Kidney Transplant Patients
PR
04:45aCITRIX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:45aUnilever partners with Bid Black to showcase Black production talent
PU
04:45aRoofReplacementMelbourne.com.au Offers the Highest Quality Roof Replacements in Melbourne
AQ
04:45aKAHOOT : Celebrate love and kindness with these tips from Kahoot! Academy's Verified educators
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Musk's Tesla electrifies bitcoin with $1.5 billion bet, car payments pledge
2SoftBank's Son hails 'golden eggs' as Vision Fund rallies
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Lawmakers challenge HSBC on Hong Kong activist's accounts
4RWE, Total, BP among winners in UK offshore wind farm auction
5APPLE INC. : Apple's Talks With Hyundai Break Down

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ