The economic sentiment down

10/23/2020 | 04:55am EDT

The sentiment indicator at the monthly level lower

The value of the economic sentiment indicator was improving for five months after a sharp drop in April 2020, but the period of growth stopped. In October 2020, the value decreased by 2.4 percentage points (p.p.) (form -4.2 to -6.6 p.p.). The indicator was 6.7 p.p. below the long-term average.

The monthly decrease was influenced by confidence indicators among consumers (by 1.1 p.p.), and in services and retail trade (each by 0.7 p.p.). The construction confidence indicator had a small impact on the economic sentiment (by 0.1 p.p.), while the confidence in manufacturing had no impact.

Decline at the annual level

In October 2020, the sentiment indicator was 10.7 p.p. lower than in October 2019.

The decrease in the sentiment indicator at the annual level was influenced predominantly by the confidence indicators in services (by 6.9 p.p.) and among consumers (by 3.7 p.p.), followed by confidence in retail trade (by 0.9 p.p.) and construction (by 0.3 p.p.). The manufacturing confidence indicator had a positive impact (by 1.0 p.p.).

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 08:54:04 UTC

