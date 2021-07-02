Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The eighth round of negotiations on the draft Agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EU was held

07/02/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 28-30 this year. In Tashkent, representatives of Uzbekistan and the European Union, within the framework of the working group on trade issues, held the eighth round of negotiations on a draft new bilateral Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation (EPCA). Recall that the previous round of negotiations on the EPCS between the parties took place in February this year in the format of a video conference.

The Uzbek part of the working group was headed by Deputy Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade B. Abidov, EU - Acting Head of the Department for the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, and Central Asia of the Directorate-General for Trade of the European Commission Timo Hammarin.

Heads and specialists of various ministries and departments of the Republic, as well as institutions of the European Union also attended the negotiations.

The issues discussed were primarily aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation. They also dwelt on aspects of the overall improvement of investments and the business environment. The improvement of trade and economic relations between Uzbekistan and the EU after the country received the status of a beneficiary country of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP +) was especially noted.

Discussion of this agreement began in 2019. To date, 7 rounds of negotiations have been held. The EPCS complements the current Agreement on Partnership and Cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EU, signed in 1996 in Florence (Italy).

We add that the EPCA is intended to give a new impetus to bilateral political, trade, economic and cultural relations with the EU. The EPC will undoubtedly become one of the important tools for building up mutually beneficial cooperation with the EU, including by attracting European investments, as well as the EU's experience in such areas as intellectual property, trade, and sustainable development, technical, sanitary, and phytosanitary regulation and other areas.

Disclaimer

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 21:28:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pGEOPARK  : Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote “FOR” Seven of Eight of GeoPark's Highly Qualified Directors
BU
05:53pTC ENERGY  : files legacy NAFTA claim; seeks $15B in damages after KXL cancellation
AQ
05:48pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc.
PR
05:46pFED'S DALY : Appropriate to consider tapering later this year
RE
05:44pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:44pJune 2021 Commercial Bankruptcy Filings Jump 11%
GL
05:44pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:43pCROWDSTRIKE  : OUTSIDE DIRECTOR COMPENSATION POLICY (Form 8-K)
PU
05:43pBOYD GAMING  : Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana Receives $50,000 Donation from Sam's Town Shreveport, Provides 200,000 Meals to the Community
PU
05:43pXPEL  : Traffic Purple 2020 Audi R8 Preserves Limited-Edition Paint with XPEL ULTIMATE PLUS ™ PPF and FUSION PLUS ™ Ceramic Coating
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY ON WALL STREET: Job data is not what was expected
2Stock prices rise, dollar falls on U.S. jobs data
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, DoorDash, Lyft, Moody's, S&P Global
4VALMET OYJ : VALMET OYJ : and Neles to merge creating a leading company with a unique offering for process ind..
5U.S. jobs gain largest in 10 months; employers raise wages, sweeten perks

HOT NEWS