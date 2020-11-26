Log in
The emergency response ability of the Tenerife refinery, put to the test

11/26/2020 | 01:47pm EST
19 Nov 2020

  • The staff present at the center participates in the annual general drill, which recreated an accidental fire in a tank
  • A test performed under exceptional conditions imposed by the pandemic

Cepsa has successfully carried out its annual general emergency drill at its Tenerife refinery, which tests the energy company's ability to respond to incidents and accidents. This exercise entails a wide deployment of technical and human resources. This year, its characteristics had to be adapted to the restrictions resulting from COVID-19. This test affects both our own staff and staff from auxiliary service companies.

The case, which addressed an accidental fire on the roof of one of the crude oil tanks, required the Refinery's Internal Emergency Plan to be activated at level 2, consequently mobilizing the organization's various areas, taking into account the COVID measures at all times to safely carry out the drill.

During the test, the company's own fixed and mobile fire protection equipment was tested, including the fixed devices of the affected tank, the cooling systems of the adjacent tanks, and the reliability of the facility's special high-capacity fire protection equipment, including its fire-fighting vehicles.

The event included an injured person with contusions, who was evacuated in the center's ambulance and attended to by the refinery's own medical services.

Furthermore, during the year, the communication protocols with the Emergency and Safety Coordination Center (CECOES) 1-1-2 of the Government of the Canary Islands were activated.

The Internal Emergency Plan is a protocol that defines the material and human resources available to Cepsa, as well as the way to proceed to effectively deal with any emergency, minimizing possible damage to people, the surroundings, and the facilities themselves.

This annual drill, which is carried out in addition to weekly exercises, ensures the proper functioning of contingency plans, coordination with the authorities and emergency services, and training for Cepsa staff and subcontractors. It also serves to detect strengths and areas for improvement, periodically evaluating the Refinery's Safety Management System.

Disclaimer

CEPSA - Compañía Española de Petróleos SA published this content on 19 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 18:46:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
