Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The employed population will have decreased, while the unemployment rate and the labour underutilisation rate will have increased in the first month of the year

03/03/2021 | 06:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Summary

December 2020 - revised estimates:
• The employed population has decreased by 0.8% from the previous month, increased by 0.4% from three months before and decreased by 1.6% from the same month of 2019.
• The unemployed population has decreased by 5.9% from November 2020, by 14.8% from September of the same year and by 0.2% from December 2019.
• The unemployment rate (concept of the International Labour Organization, ILO) stood at 6.8%, 0.3 percentage points (pp) less than in the previous month, 1.1 pp less than in three months before and 0.1 pp more than in the same month of the previous year.
• The labour underutilisation rate was estimated at 13.7%, down 0.3 pp from the previous month, down 1.7 pp from three months before and up 1.1 pp from a year earlier.
• The monthly decrease of the labour underutilisation rate in this month was due to the decrease of the unemployed population (5.9%) and of the number of underemployed part-time workers (7.6%).

January 2021 - provisional estimates:
• The employed population has decreased by 1.7% from the previous month, by 2.0% from three months before and by 3.5% from the same month of 2020.
• The unemployed population has increased by 4.2% from December 2020 and by 2.7% from January of this year, having decreased by 6.6% when compared to three months before (October 2020).
• The unemployment rate stood at 7.2%, up 0.4 pp from the previous month, down 0.3 pp from three months before and up 0.4 pp from the same month of 2020.
• The labour underutilisation rate was estimated at 14.2%, 0.5 pp more than in the previous month, 0.7 pp less than October 2020 and 1.7 pp more than a year earlier.
• The monthly increase of the labour underutilisation rate in this month was mainly due to the increase of the unemployed population (4.2% more).


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 11:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aSITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
11:25aTACTICAL SHIFT : Europe seeks vaccine 'overdrive' to catch up
AQ
11:24aLITHIUM AMERICAS  : Annual Report (SEC Filing - 40-F)
PU
11:24aWAI CHUN  : Memorandum of understanding in respect of intended full acquisition
PU
11:24aINTEREST RATES ON BANK DEPOSITS AND LOANS : January 2021
PU
11:24aSCAPA  : Form 8.3 - - (CGWL)
AQ
11:24aSTATISTICS ON INSURANCE CORPORATIONS : Q4 2020
PU
11:22aDeloitte to pay Malaysia $80 million to settle claims linked to 1MDB
RE
11:22a"CREDIT UNION SUSTAINABILITY : the role of risk management, in sector restructuring and business model change" Registrar of Credit Unions Patrick Casey
PU
11:22aNATIONAL VISION : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rocket shares soar more than 70% as analysts eye 'GameStop-esque' short squeeze
2STOXX 600 : Stocks climb as Treasuries stabilise
3Green Finance Report, March 2021
4CBDMD, INC. : HOW TO TAKE CBD OIL: Combining Products During the Day...
5CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : P&O CRUISES : to offer "the ultimate escape" staycation this summer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ