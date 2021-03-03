The employed population will have decreased, while the unemployment rate and the labour underutilisation rate will have increased in the first month of the year

December 2020 - revised estimates:

• The employed population has decreased by 0.8% from the previous month, increased by 0.4% from three months before and decreased by 1.6% from the same month of 2019.

• The unemployed population has decreased by 5.9% from November 2020, by 14.8% from September of the same year and by 0.2% from December 2019.

• The unemployment rate (concept of the International Labour Organization, ILO) stood at 6.8%, 0.3 percentage points (pp) less than in the previous month, 1.1 pp less than in three months before and 0.1 pp more than in the same month of the previous year.

• The labour underutilisation rate was estimated at 13.7%, down 0.3 pp from the previous month, down 1.7 pp from three months before and up 1.1 pp from a year earlier.

• The monthly decrease of the labour underutilisation rate in this month was due to the decrease of the unemployed population (5.9%) and of the number of underemployed part-time workers (7.6%).

January 2021 - provisional estimates:

• The employed population has decreased by 1.7% from the previous month, by 2.0% from three months before and by 3.5% from the same month of 2020.

• The unemployed population has increased by 4.2% from December 2020 and by 2.7% from January of this year, having decreased by 6.6% when compared to three months before (October 2020).

• The unemployment rate stood at 7.2%, up 0.4 pp from the previous month, down 0.3 pp from three months before and up 0.4 pp from the same month of 2020.

• The labour underutilisation rate was estimated at 14.2%, 0.5 pp more than in the previous month, 0.7 pp less than October 2020 and 1.7 pp more than a year earlier.

• The monthly increase of the labour underutilisation rate in this month was mainly due to the increase of the unemployed population (4.2% more).