The ECB has cut rates for the first time since 2019, from 4% to 3.75%. This is the first rate cut among the world's largest economic blocs and investors are happy, although they want to know more about the bank’s future monetary policy.

The ECB hopes that this rate cut, which was widely expected, will help stimulate growth in the eurozone. It comes despite Friday's higher-than-expected inflation data. However, the central bank left investors wanting more, since it did not commit to further cuts in the near future. Perhaps Mrs Lagarde will say more in her upcoming speech later today.

Over the past few days, I've been a little surprised to see the US indices moving sideways, despite indicators pointing to a Fed rate cut this year. All we had to do was wait a little! The Nasdaq 100 soared by 2% yesterday, clearing the 19,000-point mark and setting a new high, electrified by the renewed acceleration of artificial intelligence stocks.

Nvidia soared 5% to $1224, passing the $3000 billion mark in capitalization in the process. The GPU specialist even beat Apple to become the world's second most valuable listed company. Anecdote: Nvidia once weighed more than Apple, in 2002. At the time, video game companies that had survived the dot-com bubble were recovering, and Apple had not yet invented the iPhone. Is Microsoft's crown under threat? It seems, because Nvidia is just 5% short of the top spot. Microsoft may be a high-quality company that has put AI at the heart of its game, but the craze is on Nvidia's side.

While service companies are looking for a valid business model, Nvidia is flooding the world with hardware, reaping immediate and, my goodness, very high profits. In the company's 1st fiscal quarter (February to April 2024), it posted sales of $26 billion and net income of almost $15 billion. Analysts expect Nvidia to generate $100 billion in net income by 2027, valuing the company at 30 times three-year earnings. It's not cheap, but we've seen far worse, especially if we assume that profits will triple in three years.

Let's close the Nvidia page, even if the AI frenzy has a lot to do with the current market records. Yesterday, investors also reacted positively to another weak data on the US job market and to a marked recovery in the ISM services index. Investors are happy with the cooling job market, because it's one of the two main markers (along with inflation) that could help the Fed cut rates. And they are reassured by the resilience of the service sector, which tends to ward off the risk of a hard landing. The best of both worlds, in short.

Markets were also helped by the rate cut announced by the Bank of Canada yesterday. It said that this cut (from 5 to 4.75%) would be the first of a longer easing cycle. Of course, the Toronto Stock Exchange appreciated, but Wall Street was not immune. This contributed to a surge in the Nasdaq and the 25th time the S&P500 has exceeded a peak since the beginning of the year. It's worth noting that yesterday, the S&P500 rose twice as fast as the S&P500 Equal Weighted (as if all 500 stocks had the same weight in the index), meaning that the biggest stocks again fueled the rise. In Europe, stock markets generally wiped out the previous day's losses to regain altitude.

In Asia Taiwan, South Korea and India gained ended well in the green. Japan and Australia were up by around 0.7%. Things are more sluggish in China, where the Hang Seng and CSI 300 are making fragile gains during the session. Leading indices are bullish in Europe, but futures on Wall Street remain just below zero.

Economic highlights of the day:

German factory orders, eurozone retail sales, the ECB decision, US new jobless claims, productivity excluding agriculture, trade balance and unit labor costs are all on the agenda today.

The dollar is down 0.1% against the euro to EUR 0.9185 and up 0.1% against the pound to GBP 0.7824. The ounce of gold rises to USD 2367. Oil regains a little ground, with North Sea Brent at USD 78.80 a barrel and US light crude WTI at USD 74.39. The yield on 10-year US debt fell to 4.31%. Bitcoin is worth about USD 71,000.

In corporate news:

Nvidia shares hit record highs on Wednesday, as the artificial intelligence chipmaker's market valuation passed the $3,000 billion mark, enabling it to outperform APPLE and become the world's second-largest corporation by capitalization. The stock is up 2% in pre-market trading.

Lululemon Athletica on Wednesday exceeded expectations on first-quarter earnings and sales, buoyed by buoyant activity in China. The stock gained 8.8% in pre-market trading.

Robinhood Markets gains 3.3% in pre-market trading after announcing an agreement to buy crypto-currency exchange BITSTAMP, for around $200 million.

Capital One Financial - Jefferies upgrades its recommendation from “hold” to “buy”, citing the group's potential to improve its credit performance and growth opportunities in automotive financing.

Analyst recommendations: