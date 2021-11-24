Log in
The first real-life Squid Game: Is Rich Bulls Club NFT the next Bored Apes?

11/24/2021 | 03:01pm EST
New York, NY, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Rich Bulls Club is foreseen as a prominent actor in the 2021 crypto sphere. The launch of their NFT collection will be on the 2nd of December 2021 at 9 PM EST on https://richbullsclub.io. Once their 9999 unique NFTs are sold, they will organize a massive, live-streamed, 4-days real-life Squid Game in which 100 randomly chosen Rich Bulls owners will compete to win one million dollars.

Photo Available: Rich Bulls Club NFT

But what exactly is the Rich Bulls Club? It is a collection of 9999 bullish NFTs—unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. With over 170+ hand-drawn traits, your exclusive NFT serves as a membership to an elite club with multiple members-only benefits like invitations to parties and events with A-listers, big YouTubers and major influencers.

More and more people see NFT as the future of art. This new form of passive income is only at its early stage like bitcoin was in 2014. The NFT market grew by over 705% by the end of 2020 and is forecasted to grow exponentially until 2026.

Some very popular NFTs like CryptoPunks or Bored Apes saw their price rise by 1000 to over 10 000% after launching, and Rich Bulls might be one of them especially considering what they are planning.

The collection includes 7 primal bulls and 3 mythic bulls, each minter of a primal bull will be rewarded with $10,000 in ETH. Furthermore, once the collection is sold out, if you were lucky enough to mint a mythic bull, you will win a real 2020 Lamborghini Huracan if you got the Lamby Mythic Bull, a 2020 McLaren 600LT if you got the Laren Mythic Bull or a 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB if you got the Rary Mythic Bull unless you choose to receive 240 000$ in Ethereum instead!

After the minting process is over, the Rich Bulls Team will start a massive marketing campaign. Afterwards, ground-breaking features like an NFT investment fund will be implemented, enabling holders to invest in new NFT projects pre-launch, which is far more profitable than even a pre-sale slot.

Like any other NFT, your Rich Bull will be safely stored in the Ethereum blockchain, and you will own complete copyright over the art. There will only be 9999 Rich Bulls forever, so the best time to get one will be on launch since, let alone the history-making events and marketing campaigns, scarcity alone is often enough to make your NFT valuable and drive its price up. NFTs are the new Rolexes, and being able to flex it on social media or use it to create personalized merch is another perk on its own.

Unlike most NFTs, Rich Bulls Club is powered by a registered company incorporated in the United States (KodakMoney LLC), which makes the team responsible for the project before law and means that they have the legal responsibility to deliver on every commitment they make. Furthermore, on top of being open-source, their smart-contract and minting system will be audited and secured by a professional and trusted team (Certik) that includes engineers with experience from Google, Microsoft, Oracle, and Facebook. 

https://richbullsclub.io



Rich Bulls Club
contact(at)richbullsclub.io
https://richbullsclub.io

Primary Logo


HOT NEWS