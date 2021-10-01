Log in
The fourth edition #OttobreEdufin2021 starts today - Hundreds of virtual opportunities, but also again in presence to talk about finance, insurance and social security throughout Italy (Press release of 1 October 2021)

10/01/2021 | 05:32am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

The fourth edition #OttobreEdufin2021 starts today - Hundreds of virtual opportunities, but also again in presence to talk about finance, insurance and social security throughout Italy

The fourth edition of the Financial Education Month (#OttobreEdufin2021) starts today. The initiative is promoted by the Committee for the planning and coordination of financial education activities (Edufin Committee) of which CONSOB is a member, too. From the 1st to the 31st of October it will bring throughout Italy many appointments, finally in presence once again, to put the issues of financial education, insurance and social security in the center of the attention of Italians.

The 2021 edition invites us to look forward, beyond the Covid-19 pandemic, to precisely learn from the crisis connected with the spread of the virus. It also emphasizes the importance of taking the time to get basic skills in the financial, insurance and social security fields.

The official slogan of Financial Education Month is, in fact, "Take care of your future! - The ABC of finance - Knowledge bears its fruit", the same as the national communication campaign carried out by the Edufin Committee, in collaboration with the Department for Information and Publishing of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, and with the contribution of resources of the Ministry for Economic Development, deriving from Antitrust sanctions. The campaign will start on 4 October on local TV, radio, internet, social media and will also be visible on the free spaces of RAI from 5 October.

As every year, the Month opens with the World Investor Week (Wiw). The Insurance Education Day, on the 11th of October, and the Social Security Education Week, from the 18 th to the 24 th October, are back too.

The calendar of the 2021 Financial Education Month, which is continuously updated, can be consulted on the portal of the QuelloCheContaCommittee and on the Facebook profile of the @ITAedufin Committee.

The program includes seminars, lessons, games, workshops and free shows with the aim of offering opportunities for information, discussing and understanding how to manage and plan personal and family financial resources, deepening the topics of savings, investments, insurance and pensions.

To inaugurate #OctoberEdufin2021, an appointment in the theater promoted by the Bank of Italy can be followed in streaming today, from 10 a.m. to 12 on the websites: Quellocheconta.gov.itand L'Economia per tuttiand on the institutional channels of the Bank of Italy .

To participate in the initiatives, which will take place in presence and via the web, please scroll through the calendar, choose the event of your interest, register and participate.

Rome, 1 October at 9.30

CONSOB - Commissione Nazionale per la Società e la Borsa published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 09:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
