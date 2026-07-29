Investors remain confused about AI investment. Nobody wants to leave the party too early, but everyone is quietly checking where the emergency exit is, because the losses accumulated over the past five weeks are beginning to mount. Today brings a packed agenda, with earnings reports galore and a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.

If your office colleague advised you at the start of the week to buy a semiconductor ETF because he had identified a market bottom by combining his experience, Japanese candlestick charts, tips from a teenage financial influencer and his aunt's birth chart, he has made a complete fool of you. The uncertainty surrounding the merits of investing in artificial intelligence continues.

The world's most powerful AI proxy, South Korea's KOSPI index, is taking another hammering after already shedding 11% yesterday. This latest decline is partly due to weaker-than-expected results from local heavyweight SK Hynix. The memory-chip specialist increased its quarterly profit thirteenfold, which is remarkable by any standard. But the market had expected even more, and investors are therefore disappointed.

This is the difference between absolute and relative performance. SK Hynix's profit is extraordinary in absolute terms, but disappointing in relative terms because investors had already priced in an even stronger result, driving the shares sharply higher. In equity markets, self-fulfilling prophecies work both ways: good news can become exceptional news, while bad news can turn into a disaster.

This setback for SK Hynix adds to recent doubts surrounding the AI investment case, particularly concerns about the profitability of a nascent industry in which competition is fierce and technology appears to become obsolete almost instantly. The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 has fallen over the past five sessions and is now down 10% from its 3 June peak. The KOSPI, meanwhile, has dropped 40% since reaching a record high on 18 June. It remains in positive territory for 2026 thanks to its extraordinary rise during the first five months of the year, but the reversal is becoming increasingly painful.

Europe, meanwhile, continues to move steadily higher, helped by its relatively limited exposure to the AI theme. Its traditional sectors are supporting the advance and bringing the region's main indices closer to record highs. The Dow Jones is following a similar path in the United States. The US market is now clearly divided between the relative calm of the old economy and the turbulence of the new. The Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 have both gained around 10% in 2026, but they have taken very different routes to get there.

Today's session will be exceptionally busy. It began with a rise in oil prices following reports that the US military had intercepted a surprise Iranian attack on American troops in the Middle East. The incident casts fresh doubt on recent statements suggesting that tensions between the two countries were easing.

The day continues with a deluge of earnings releases. Around 100 major companies in the S&P 500 and Stoxx Europe 600 are due to report. The two most closely watched names are Microsoft and Meta Platforms, which will publish their results after Wall Street closes. Their figures will be scrutinised against the backdrop of current concerns about AI investment.

Shortly beforehand, the Federal Reserve will announce its July interest-rate decision. Economists and traders expect rates to remain unchanged, given the latest US inflation and employment data. Most are anticipating what is known as a hawkish hold, meaning that rates will be kept steady but the accompanying message will retain a tightening bias. Put simply: rates remain unchanged, but policymakers appear more inclined to raise them than to cut them.

The decision will be followed by the customary press conference led by the new Federal Reserve Chair, Kevin Warsh. He tends to keep his remarks brief, in line with the approach he set out at the beginning of his term: minimal commentary and no unnecessary signalling.

Across Asia-Pacific, technology-heavy indices are under pressure once again. The KOSPI is suffering another steep fall, although it has recovered from its session lows, while Taiwan's market is down 3.7%. Tokyo is limiting its losses to 1.7%, but has still fallen by more than 10% over the past month. India and Australia, both up 1%, continue to benefit from more favourable sector compositions.

Western markets are expected to open lower. As is often the case during earnings season, however, index movements may be heavily influenced by individual reactions to corporate results.

Today's economic highlights:

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In corporate news:

Europe

Rio Tinto: First-half net profit rose 47% as revenue increased 15%, while the dividend also grew on higher prices and productivity gains.

Reckitt: Second-quarter sales beat expectations, supported by strong growth in emerging markets.

Vodafone: Filed a mixed shelf registration.

St. James's Place: Reported first-half earnings per share of 59.4p.

Frasers: Built a 4.2% stake in Burberry, becoming its third-largest shareholder.

Deutsche Bank: Reported higher net profit and revenue for the first half.

Kering: Returned to organic growth in the first half as Gucci's decline was much smaller than expected. The shares rose 15% in after-hours OTC trading.

EssilorLuxottica: Reported first-half revenue growth of 9.7% at constant exchange rates and adjusted net profit of EUR1.921 billion, helped by tariff refunds. The shares rose 2.7% in after-hours OTC trading.

RWE: Raised its full-year guidance after a strong first half and an increase in its stake in Amprion.

Logitech: Reported higher net profit and revenue for its fiscal first quarter.

ASM International: Reported increases in first-half net profit and revenue.

Solvay: Beat second-quarter profit expectations as cost savings partly offset the impact of tensions in the Middle East.

Ferrovial: Reported lower first-half net profit despite higher revenue.

Leonardo: Completed its $450 million acquisition of Raft.

Nestlé: Won an Indian court case concerning the KitKat trademark.

Main results due today: UBS, Intesa Sanpaolo, CaixaBank, Glencore, Eni, Standard Chartered, Endesa and BASF.

North America

Asia and other regions

See more news from UK listed companies here

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