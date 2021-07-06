Log in
The highest-grossing companies in the US

07/06/2021
Each year, Fortune identifies the 500 highest-grossing U.S. companies. Walmart has held the top spot for nearly 20 years. Amazon and Apple round out the podium. Among the largest increases in the 2021 ranking over the 2020 ranking; AMD, Wesco International, Wayfair, Nvidia and Fiserv make up the top five. New entrants to the top 500 include Carrier Global, Rocket Companies, Otis Worldwide, Viatris, Square, Global Payments, Chewy, Jefferies Financial Group, Sprouts Farmers Market and T. Rowe Price.

Top 10 highest-grossing U.S. companies

Source: Fortune

Six of the 21 sectors identified showed year-over-year profit growth. Not surprisingly, these were the technology, retail, construction, home products, industrial and food sectors.

The covid-19 pandemic has affected the energy sector in a manner that was rarely seen in history. The transport sector was, of course, also strongly impacted by lockdowns and travel restrictions, which remained in place across many countries until the beginning of 2021. The financial sector also declined in 2021.

Rising sectors:

Les secteurs en hausse

Source: Fortune

Declining sectors:

Les secteurs en baisse

Source: Fortune


© MarketScreener.com 2021
HOT NEWS