Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The impact of Covid-19 on bankruptcies and market exits of Italian firms

01/24/2022 | 05:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The article entitled 'The impact of Covid-19 on bankruptcies and market exits of Italian firms', written by researchers from the Bank of Italy, is now online.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a large impact on the Italian economy, with GDP falling by 8.9 percent in 2020. However, fewer bankruptcy liquidations and, more generally, exits from the market occurred in 2020 than in 2019, and their numbers remained below pre-pandemic levels even in 2021. On top of the suspension of bankruptcy filings during the early pandemic period, such reduction is a consequence of the wide array of economic support measures implemented by the government. Indeed, the take-up of several such measures has been larger in sectors that were hit particularly hard by the Covid shock. Consistently, variations in the frequency of bankruptcies and exits are largely uncorrelated with the intensity of the economic impact of the pandemic at the sector level.

Disclaimer

Banca d'Italia published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 10:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:28aBitcoin tumbles 7% to lowest since July
RE
05:28aUK BUSINESSES SUFFER JANUARY CHILLS AS COST PRESSURES RAGE : Pmi
RE
05:28aHUGO BOSS : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:28aAUTO1 : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05:26aGold nears two-month high as Russia-Ukraine tensions simmer
RE
05:26aDHT Holdings, Inc. announces that Co-CEO Trygve P. Munthe has decided to retire
GL
05:25aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Berenberg reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
05:24aTop EU banks to publish 'pioneering' climate data
RE
05:24aVALTECH : Welcomes Absolunet
PU
05:24aNMDC : Intimation of date of the Board Meeting scheduled on 10th February 2022 to consider the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares shudder at potential Ukraine conflict
2Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
3Exclusive: Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to unveil 2030 EV plan this week
4Nelson Peltz's Trian builds stake in Unilever - source
5Taiwan reports new large-scale Chinese air force incursion

HOT NEWS