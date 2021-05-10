|
The impact of macroprudential policies on capital flows in CESEE
Working Paper Series
No 118 / May 2021
by
Markus Eller
Niko Hauzenberger Florian Huber Helene Schuberth Lukas Vashold
Abstract
In line with the recent policy discussion on the use of macroprudential measures to respond to cross- border risks arising from capital ﬂows, this paper tries to quantify to what extent macroprudential policies (MPPs) have been able to stabilize capital ﬂows in Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe (CESEE) - a region that experienced a substantial boom-bust cycle in capital ﬂows amid the global ﬁnancial crisis and where policymakers had been quite active in adopting MPPs already before that crisis. To study the dynamic responses of capital ﬂows to MPP shocks, we propose a novel regime- switching factor-augmented vector autoregressive (FAVAR) model. It allows to capture potential structural breaks in the policy regime and to control - besides domestic macroeconomic quantities
-
for the impact of global factors such as the global ﬁnancial cycle. Feeding into this model a novel intensity-adjusted macroprudential policy index, we ﬁnd that tighter MPPs may be eﬀective in containing domestic private sector credit growth and the volumes of gross capital inﬂows in a majority of the countries analyzed. However, they do not seem to generally shield CESEE countries from capital ﬂow volatility.
Keywords: Capital ﬂows, macroprudential policy, global factors, regime- switching FAVAR, CESEE
|
JEL Codes:
|
C38, E61, F44, G28.
1. INTRODUCTION
The aim of macroprudential policy (MPP) is to avoid macroeconomic costs associated with ﬁnancial instability, since there is no direct channel for monetary policy to suﬃciently guarantee ﬁnancial stability (Galati and Moessner, 2013; Svensson, 2018). Policymakers, however, face several challenges when conducting macroprudential policies. One major issue is the lack of a clear and obvious measure for ﬁnancial stability (Svensson, 2018). Moreover, new challenges have emerged, due to highly interconnected international ﬁnancial markets, involving large swings in international capital (ﬁnancial) ﬂows and also cross-border spillovers of macroprudential policy measures.
Volatile capital ﬂows are often seen as a major source for boom-bust cycles in credit or asset prices, eventually impacting ﬁnancial sector stability. The volatility of capital ﬂows, in turn, is apparently strongly aﬀected by global "push" factors, such as the global ﬁnancial cycle (see, for instance, Calvo et al., 1996; Fratzscher, 2012; Rey, 2015; Lepers and Mercado, 2020; Eller et al., 2020a). As a result, the question arises how eﬀective macroprudential measures actually can be in shielding countries from globally determined capital ﬂow volatility. The related policy debate is already quite advanced, discussing the capability of MPPs in increasing the resilience to volatile capital ﬂows and in complementing traditional capital ﬂow management measures (e.g. Beirne and Friedrich, 2014; IMF, 2016; 2017; Lepers and Mehigan, 2019; Portes et al., 2020).
Quantifying the empirical eﬀects of macroprudential policies is a quickly emerging ﬁeld - not least thanks to newly available databases that capture the implementation of speciﬁc MPP measures across the globe. There is already a large literature on the eﬃcacy of MPP measures to tame domestic credit cycles and some papers establish a link to capital ﬂow dynamics (e.g. Ostry et al., 2012; Forbes et al., 2015; Aizenman et al., 2017; Beirne and Friedrich, 2017; Fendoğlu, 2017; Igan and Tan, 2017). A small, but growing, strand of the literature addresses the eﬃcacy of MPPs to stabilize domestic macroeconomic quantities (e.g. Kim and Mehrotra, 2018; Richter et al., 2018).
Nevertheless, there are only a few (working) papers that have already studied the direct response of capital ﬂows to MPP measures despite the intense policy debate. Aysan et al. (2015) ﬁnd that cross-border capital ﬂows to Turkey were less sensitive to global factors after the implementation of MPPs in late 2010. Cerutti and Zhou (2018) study, for a huge panel of countries over the period 2006-2015, the joint impact of macroprudential and capital control measures on cross-border banking ﬂows: Tighter MPPs in lender countries apparently reduce direct cross-border banking outﬂows but are associated with larger outﬂows via local aﬃliates. Tighter MPPs in borrower countries, on the other hand, are associated with larger direct cross-border banking inﬂows, likely due to circumvention motives. In a similar vein, Frost et al. (2020) study a large panel of countries for the time period of 2000-2017 and ﬁnd that the activation of foreign exchange (FX)-based MPPs reduces capital inﬂow volumes by nearly 5 % of GDP and is linked to a lower probability of banking crisis and capital ﬂow surges in the following three years. Ahnert et al. (2018) show for a sample of 48 countries that spans the period from 1996 to 2014 that macroprudential FX regulation of banks is eﬀective in reducing banks' FX borrowing but also has the unintended consequence of simultaneously causing ﬁrms to increase FX bond issuance and thus shifting FX exposure to other sectors of the economy.
This paper tries to contribute to the existing literature along the following dimensions. First, in terms of regional focus, we investigate the countries from Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe
(CESEE). As small open economies, they show considerable external vulnerabilities - among others due to a large share of public and private sector debt being denominated in foreign currency - and are therefore susceptible to global risk ﬂuctuations that often result in sudden shifts in international capital ﬂows. On the other hand, several CESEE countries had been quite active in implementing MPPs already before the global ﬁnancial crisis (GFC), and thus for a much longer period than countries in western Europe, mostly to rein in extraordinarily strong credit growth at the time. Macroprudential measures are expected to have a measurable eﬀect on cross-border banking ﬂows, which are of particular importance in the CESEE countries given the prominent role of foreign parent banks. For these reasons, the investigated sample provides an excellent case for studying the impact of MPPs on capital ﬂows. Second, in terms of econometric methodology, we propose a regime-switchingfactor-augmented vector autoregression (FAVAR) framework, while most of the previous cross-country studies have relied on simple ﬁxed-eﬀects panel regressions. Our model allows studying country-speciﬁc capital ﬂow responses to MPP shocks, capturing the dynamics in a closed economy and accounting at the same time for global (exogenous) factors - such as the global ﬁnancial cycle - in a parsimonious framework. Moreover, we allow for nonlinearities in the form of regime switches to capture potential macroprudential policy shifts (e.g. in the wake of high- and low-interest rate episodes). The FAVAR model eﬀectively controls for a large number of external indicators, summarized in few factors, and is considered a valid method to conduct structural analysis (Bernanke et al., 2005). To enrich this novel econometric setup also on the data side, we utilize a recently developed intensity-adjusted macroprudential policy index (MPPI, documented in Eller et al., 2020b). In contrast to most of the literature that captures only the occurrence of MPPs using rather simple indices, this index allows us to track not only if, but also to what extent a measure was implemented.1 Next to the intensity adjustment, this index covers a comparatively long time span (of more than 20 years), captures a large variety of instruments and diﬀerentiates between the announcement and implementation of measures.
The remainder of the paper is structured as follows: Section 2 describes the details of the nonlinear FAVAR framework as well as the prior speciﬁcation. Section 3 provides more details on the macropru- dential policy index used and describes the macroeconomic data. Section 4 explains how we identify an MPP shock. Section 5 then gives an overview of the direct transmission channels through which macroprudential measures are expected to aﬀect capital ﬂows. Section 6 provides an overview of the related impulse-response results and section 7 concludes.
2. ECONOMETRIC FRAMEWORK
In this section we propose a novel factor-augmented vector autoregressive (FAVAR) framework (Bernanke et al., 2005) with regime-switching in order to assess the eﬀects of macroprudential policy actions for several CESEE countries over time, while controlling for the impact of co-movement in international ﬁnancial series. After describing key model features, we discuss prior speciﬁcation and implementation.
1To give an example, it should make a diﬀerence for any impact assessment of macroprudential policy tightening if we treated a lowering of the maximum loan-to-value (LTV) ratio from 100 % to 60 % in a diﬀerent way than a reduction from 100 % to only 90 %. Many existing investigations would just use a dummy approach and would treat both cases identically.
2.1. The nonlinear factor-augmented VAR model
Our approach is based on modeling a set of macroeconomic and ﬁnancial quantities speciﬁc to country
-
= 1; : : : ; N while capturing international movements in ﬁnancial quantities. For country i, we assume that a set of m endogenous variables yit , including the MPPI, domestic macroeconomic and ﬁnancial variables as well as a capital ﬂow series cit and its volatility proxy vit , depend on their own lags plus lags of a global ﬁnancial factor (extracted from international ﬁnancial variables, see section 3, and represented by a q-dimensional vector Fit ). Global co-movement in ﬁnancial sector variables might have triggered similar macroprudential policy decisions in the sample. The inclusion of the global ﬁnancial factor thus
allows to control for global (unidirectional) spillovers.2 Deﬁning xit = "Fit0 ; yit0 "0 allows us to establish a relationship between the observed quantities (a set of international macroeconomic and ﬁnancial quantities stored in an S-dimensional vector Zit ) and the observed and unobserved factors in xit ,
|
yit
|
=
|
0 t
|
I
|
yit
|
+
|
0
|
|
:
|
(1)
|
Zit
|
|
iS
|
0
|
Fit
|
|
it
|
|
|
Here, iSt denotes a "S q"-dimensional matrix of regime-speciﬁc factor loadings with S q, and Sit is an endogenous regime indicator. We assume that Sit 2 f0; 1g follows an endogenous Markov switching process that is driven by the country-speciﬁcshort-term interest rate iit , with transition probabilities discussed in section 2.2. This model feature will allow us to study later in the impulse-response analysis whether responses to MPP shocks diﬀer over time, distinguishing between high- and low-interest rate episodes. Finally, it represents an S-dimensional vector of measurement errors that follow a Gaussian distribution with mean zero and diagonal variance-covariance matrix i = diag"12; : : : ; S2".
Equation (1) constitutes the measurement equation that relates observed to latent quantities. A few features are worth discussing. First, we need an identifying assumption on iSt . In what follows, we assume that the upper q q block of iSt is set to an identity matrix Iq. Estimating the latent factors by means of principal components (PCs) then corresponds to extracting PCs from the corresponding set of observed quantities. Second, we assume that the factor loadings are regime-speciﬁc. This implies that the sensitivity of elements in Zit with respect to movements in Fit is time-varying and changes across two economic regimes. Third, any comovement in Zit stems exclusively from the latent factors Fit .
The latent states and observed quantities in xit are then assumed to follow a regime-switching VAR model of order P,
|
P
|
|
|
Õ
|
(2)
|
xit =a0;iSt +
|
Ap;iSt xit p + it; with it N 0; iSt ;
p=1
2As highlighted in several works of the ESRB (e.g. Portes et al., 2020), cross-border spillovers and leakages of domestic macroprudential measures provide a rationale for stronger cross-border coordination of macroprudential policies (including reciprocation of measures). Let us assume that country i implements a macroprudential tightening; if other important partner countries responded reciprocally, this could also have an impact on capital ﬂows to country i. As a caveat, though, we cannot account for such bilateral spillovers, since we are estimating country-speciﬁc VARs. A global VAR or a panel VAR could be a solution to account for bilateral cross-border linkages; at the same time, it would be quite a challenge in these settings to properly identify the policy shock and to account for diﬀerent eﬀects over time.
|
|