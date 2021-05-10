The impact of macroprudential policies on capital flows in CESEE

1. INTRODUCTION

The aim of macroprudential policy (MPP) is to avoid macroeconomic costs associated with ﬁnancial instability, since there is no direct channel for monetary policy to suﬃciently guarantee ﬁnancial stability (Galati and Moessner, 2013; Svensson, 2018). Policymakers, however, face several challenges when conducting macroprudential policies. One major issue is the lack of a clear and obvious measure for ﬁnancial stability (Svensson, 2018). Moreover, new challenges have emerged, due to highly interconnected international ﬁnancial markets, involving large swings in international capital (ﬁnancial) ﬂows and also cross-border spillovers of macroprudential policy measures.

Volatile capital ﬂows are often seen as a major source for boom-bust cycles in credit or asset prices, eventually impacting ﬁnancial sector stability. The volatility of capital ﬂows, in turn, is apparently strongly aﬀected by global "push" factors, such as the global ﬁnancial cycle (see, for instance, Calvo et al., 1996; Fratzscher, 2012; Rey, 2015; Lepers and Mercado, 2020; Eller et al., 2020a). As a result, the question arises how eﬀective macroprudential measures actually can be in shielding countries from globally determined capital ﬂow volatility. The related policy debate is already quite advanced, discussing the capability of MPPs in increasing the resilience to volatile capital ﬂows and in complementing traditional capital ﬂow management measures (e.g. Beirne and Friedrich, 2014; IMF, 2016; 2017; Lepers and Mehigan, 2019; Portes et al., 2020).

Quantifying the empirical eﬀects of macroprudential policies is a quickly emerging ﬁeld - not least thanks to newly available databases that capture the implementation of speciﬁc MPP measures across the globe. There is already a large literature on the eﬃcacy of MPP measures to tame domestic credit cycles and some papers establish a link to capital ﬂow dynamics (e.g. Ostry et al., 2012; Forbes et al., 2015; Aizenman et al., 2017; Beirne and Friedrich, 2017; Fendoğlu, 2017; Igan and Tan, 2017). A small, but growing, strand of the literature addresses the eﬃcacy of MPPs to stabilize domestic macroeconomic quantities (e.g. Kim and Mehrotra, 2018; Richter et al., 2018).

Nevertheless, there are only a few (working) papers that have already studied the direct response of capital ﬂows to MPP measures despite the intense policy debate. Aysan et al. (2015) ﬁnd that cross-border capital ﬂows to Turkey were less sensitive to global factors after the implementation of MPPs in late 2010. Cerutti and Zhou (2018) study, for a huge panel of countries over the period 2006-2015, the joint impact of macroprudential and capital control measures on cross-border banking ﬂows: Tighter MPPs in lender countries apparently reduce direct cross-border banking outﬂows but are associated with larger outﬂows via local aﬃliates. Tighter MPPs in borrower countries, on the other hand, are associated with larger direct cross-border banking inﬂows, likely due to circumvention motives. In a similar vein, Frost et al. (2020) study a large panel of countries for the time period of 2000-2017 and ﬁnd that the activation of foreign exchange (FX)-based MPPs reduces capital inﬂow volumes by nearly 5 % of GDP and is linked to a lower probability of banking crisis and capital ﬂow surges in the following three years. Ahnert et al. (2018) show for a sample of 48 countries that spans the period from 1996 to 2014 that macroprudential FX regulation of banks is eﬀective in reducing banks' FX borrowing but also has the unintended consequence of simultaneously causing ﬁrms to increase FX bond issuance and thus shifting FX exposure to other sectors of the economy.

This paper tries to contribute to the existing literature along the following dimensions. First, in terms of regional focus, we investigate the countries from Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe