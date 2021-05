The impact of macroprudential policies on capital flows in CESEE

1. INTRODUCTION

The aim of macroprudential policy (MPP) is to avoid macroeconomic costs associated with financial instability, since there is no direct channel for monetary policy to sufficiently guarantee financial stability (Galati and Moessner, 2013; Svensson, 2018). Policymakers, however, face several challenges when conducting macroprudential policies. One major issue is the lack of a clear and obvious measure for financial stability (Svensson, 2018). Moreover, new challenges have emerged, due to highly interconnected international financial markets, involving large swings in international capital (financial) flows and also cross-border spillovers of macroprudential policy measures.

Volatile capital flows are often seen as a major source for boom-bust cycles in credit or asset prices, eventually impacting financial sector stability. The volatility of capital flows, in turn, is apparently strongly affected by global "push" factors, such as the global financial cycle (see, for instance, Calvo et al., 1996; Fratzscher, 2012; Rey, 2015; Lepers and Mercado, 2020; Eller et al., 2020a). As a result, the question arises how effective macroprudential measures actually can be in shielding countries from globally determined capital flow volatility. The related policy debate is already quite advanced, discussing the capability of MPPs in increasing the resilience to volatile capital flows and in complementing traditional capital flow management measures (e.g. Beirne and Friedrich, 2014; IMF, 2016; 2017; Lepers and Mehigan, 2019; Portes et al., 2020).

Quantifying the empirical effects of macroprudential policies is a quickly emerging field - not least thanks to newly available databases that capture the implementation of specific MPP measures across the globe. There is already a large literature on the efficacy of MPP measures to tame domestic credit cycles and some papers establish a link to capital flow dynamics (e.g. Ostry et al., 2012; Forbes et al., 2015; Aizenman et al., 2017; Beirne and Friedrich, 2017; Fendoğlu, 2017; Igan and Tan, 2017). A small, but growing, strand of the literature addresses the efficacy of MPPs to stabilize domestic macroeconomic quantities (e.g. Kim and Mehrotra, 2018; Richter et al., 2018).

Nevertheless, there are only a few (working) papers that have already studied the direct response of capital flows to MPP measures despite the intense policy debate. Aysan et al. (2015) find that cross-border capital flows to Turkey were less sensitive to global factors after the implementation of MPPs in late 2010. Cerutti and Zhou (2018) study, for a huge panel of countries over the period 2006-2015, the joint impact of macroprudential and capital control measures on cross-border banking flows: Tighter MPPs in lender countries apparently reduce direct cross-border banking outflows but are associated with larger outflows via local affiliates. Tighter MPPs in borrower countries, on the other hand, are associated with larger direct cross-border banking inflows, likely due to circumvention motives. In a similar vein, Frost et al. (2020) study a large panel of countries for the time period of 2000-2017 and find that the activation of foreign exchange (FX)-based MPPs reduces capital inflow volumes by nearly 5 % of GDP and is linked to a lower probability of banking crisis and capital flow surges in the following three years. Ahnert et al. (2018) show for a sample of 48 countries that spans the period from 1996 to 2014 that macroprudential FX regulation of banks is effective in reducing banks' FX borrowing but also has the unintended consequence of simultaneously causing firms to increase FX bond issuance and thus shifting FX exposure to other sectors of the economy.

This paper tries to contribute to the existing literature along the following dimensions. First, in terms of regional focus, we investigate the countries from Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe